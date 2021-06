We all know that journalists need their own special difficulty for beating games, right? Somewhere south of never-played-a-game before simplicity, just press X to win, that kind of thing? Good joke lads, we love it just as much on the 1,000th time of seeing it in the comments as we did the first. But jokes aside, there are some people out there who seem, at least, to make playing games difficult for themselves, above and beyond any conventional settings.