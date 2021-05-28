Maine CDC Director Shah Impressed With Scenic Milbridge

Maine DOT crews are in Down East Maine, where the morning rain storms caused flooding and damage to the roads. For many of us in the state, the morning rain was mostly a welcome relief from the heat and humidity of the past few days. When I left for work this morning, it was sprinkling, and had started pouring by the time I got to work. But even that was a pretty minor storm. Apparently, it was a different story along the coast on Wednesday.