Milbridge, ME

Maine CDC Director Shah Impressed With Scenic Milbridge

By DJ Fred
 19 days ago
We've always known that some of the most impressive coastline vistas in the United States reside in downeast Maine. Yes, you know it's true. Stand on the historic Shore Path along Bar Harbor's waterfront some peaceful Sunday morning and admire the islands scattered within Mount Desert Narrows, or, pull over and into the scenic turnout off Route 1 in Sullivan some sunny day to take in the view of Cadillac Mountain from across Frenchman Bay. You just can't beat it.

Related
Bar Harbor, MEPosted by
WDEA AM 1370

Bar Harbor Lobster Races with a Twist

One of the great traditions in Bar Harbor is the annual Lobster Races. This year, the Mount Desert Island YMCA is going to hold the lobster races with a special twist!. In a desire to help foot traffic in local businesses, the lobsters will be "racing" all around town and found in local businesses. You'll need to stop in the MDI YMCA and pick up your scavenger hunt card starting on June 28th.
Maine StatePosted by
WDEA AM 1370

‘Return to Normal': Maine To End State of Emergency June 30

Maine Gov. Janet Mills on Friday announced the state would end its state of civil emergency on June 30. The state has been under the state of emergency for 15 months. The latest extension of the emergency order was set to end June 13, but Mills extended it to June 30 to allow state agencies an orderly transition to a post-pandemic period.
Augusta, MEPosted by
WDEA AM 1370

Is Walmart Going Bagless on July 1? Yes & No

A trip to the local Walmart is pretty much a mundane everyday occurrence for most folks. But a slight change in that routine can cause a huge ripple effect. Case in point, a viral article coming from 92 Moose in Augusta, Maine (a Townsquare Media station, like this one) which stated that Walmart was going 100% bagless on July 1. Seeing that this article originated in Maine, this was absolutely true.
Maine StatePosted by
WDEA AM 1370

Wednesday Morning Rain Causes Flooding in Down East Maine

Maine DOT crews are in Down East Maine, where the morning rain storms caused flooding and damage to the roads. For many of us in the state, the morning rain was mostly a welcome relief from the heat and humidity of the past few days. When I left for work this morning, it was sprinkling, and had started pouring by the time I got to work. But even that was a pretty minor storm. Apparently, it was a different story along the coast on Wednesday.
Maine StatePosted by
WDEA AM 1370

Here’s Who Can Legally Remove a Dog From a ‘Hot Car’ in Maine

With the temperatures flirting with the 90s yesterday and heading north of 90 today, June 7th, it's a good opportunity to remind you that you should never leave your dog in a car in the summer or when it's hot out. Unfortunately, there are some owners that ignore their pet's safety and really, common sense, and leave their dogs in the hot cars.
Maine StatePosted by
WDEA AM 1370

Maine Will Be Hoisting Shark Warning Flags This Year

I haven't spent a lot of time on the ocean. Certainly not as much as I'd like. And beyond that, have definitely never sailed, or know much about nautical anything. It's funny, as I write that, I feel a like a little less of a Mainer. So yeah, all those flags and such that mean all the different things? I have no clue.
Health ServicesPosted by
WDEA AM 1370

MDI Hospital Hosting Virtual COVID-19 Community Forum June 16 4-5 p.m.

MDI Hospital will be hosting another virtual COVID-19 Community Forum Wednesday, June 16th from 4 to 5 p.m. MDI Hospital’s President and CEO Christina J. Maguire will be joined by Trevor Casey, PharmD and J R Krevans, Jr., MD to discuss coronavirus updates in the MDI area and answer questions surrounding the COVID-19 vaccinations as well as ongoing safety measures that everyone can take as we enter the upcoming summer season..
Bar Harbor, MEPosted by
WDEA AM 1370

Bar Harbor Has Pride

Bar Harbor Public Work's employees were busy painting the crosswalk in front of the old West End Drug building at 105 Main Street in Bar Harbor on Wednesday morning, June 2nd. The crosswalk is being painted the rainbow colors in solidarity with Pride Month. If you haven't seen the Pride...