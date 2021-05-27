Cancel
One real estate CE instructor license set to lapse in zip code 60177 during June

By Kane County Reporter
Kane County Reporter
Kane County Reporter
 21 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOne real estate CE instructor license set to lapse in zip code 60177 during June, according to the Illinois Department of Financial and Professional Regulation (IDFPR). IDFPR is composed of several agencies, bureaus and commissions that influence business growth and job creation through regulation. Licenses are set to lapse unless...

Kane County Reporter

Kane County Reporter

Aurora, IL
Covering policy and local government in Kane County, IL.

#Zip Code#Real Estate#Ce#Idfpr#Ce
