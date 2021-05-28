Cancel
Health

A macabre scene leads to the perfect cure

People's Defender
People's Defender
Recently my daughter came down with all the symptoms of a spring cold. She had been dragging and coughing and her sinuses were all clogged up. It is something we all at one time have encountered and we all know just how rotten one can feel. Therefore, after a couple of days, my wife said, “Well there is only one thing I can do to help.” She reached under the counter, pulled out a stock pot, and began to make our daughter a pot of chicken noodle soup.

We all have heard that with a cold you need a bowl of hot chicken noodle soup. When I told my daughter that her mother was making a pot of soup for her she got excited and said, “Please bring it to me.” Later that day we took it to her and in less than two days, she seemed to be doing much better. Having seen this happen right in front of me I have to feel there is really something to soup as a cure and I recall that my Mom made me chicken noodle soup to help me feel better.

I have been doing some reading about whether soup really has any healing substances to it and come to find out it does. In the cooking of the chicken and the vegetables in the same pot together, they release minerals and vitamins that blend. There is zinc, phosphorus, tryptophan oralso known as serotonin. It is felt that these items help with curing but also with them in a hot broth helps in relieving sore throat and respiratory problems. I guess the vapor from the warmth causes that. Oh and of course, this began with the ancient Greeks as do most all things.

Here I am looking at something I have always heard was good for you that actually is. I think there might be a secret ingredient and that is the soup has to be prepared by a mother. As best as my memory serves me, it has always been served by a mother who had just slaved over a stove making it. Naturally, a secret ingredient must be that of a mother’s love. Just what else could it be than that?

When I was young, we lived on the farm and we had chickens. I had never eaten from a can labeled Campbell’s before I had moved away from home so when Mom needed to make some soup she headed out the back door first before going to the stove to cook it. Behind our house was a summer kitchen and behind it was the coal pile. About fifty feet down a slope was the chicken house. Here is what had to happen before the cooking. My Mom would head to the chicken house, grab up a couple of chickens by the feet, and carry them up to the coal pile.

I have always been squeamish in this area of what was about to happen because those chickens Mom had grabbed they were walking the green mile. At the coal, pile was a block of wood and an old ax. What happened next could only be described as brutal. Swiftly Mom would chop the heads off and let them go to bleed out. The sight was and is still a gross scene but the chickens had to be sacrificed if there was going to be any soup. (Also, the same went for if there was to be any fried chicken.) As a little boy I would watch as the chickens flail. They always seemed to be headed back to the chicken house? I was amazed that this was happening as they were doing this without their heads. It was later explained to me that they were going downhill.

As macabre as the scene was, Mom was yet finished. She then had to pluck the feathers off after dunking into a bucket of scolding water. Then she went to the stove to start the soup preparations. It was still going to be awhile before a bowl was to be filled. The chicken had to be cooked since it had just arrived from the chicken house. In addition, Mom had to chop up what vegetables she was going to add as all came from the garden. My Mom was one to not let any grass grow under her feet but as swift as she made it ,it did take some time as that was the way it was in those days. The bottom line was the soup tasted good and I have to feel it helped me on the road to recovery.

The same can be said for the results. Fortunately, all of those first steps have been removed. By taking, a walk down the aisles of a Kroger you can have the chicken and vegetables along with the noodles all in one cart. Here is one of the major steps in progress that I feel we all can agree to. Oh, I forgot to mention Mom had to make her noodles from scratch but today they too are on a shelf. Progress also allows a pot of chicken noodle soup to be prepared so much quicker. The way to make it has not changed one bit and of course, the results it delivers have not either.

Therefore, it is safe to say that chicken noodle soup is a healing elixir. Always has and always will and as long as we have mothers around to prepare it and add that secret ingredient that I guess only a mother can add, we all will be safe from the grip of a cold. I guess that if we begin to sniffle or cough and before someone says it ,go get your Mom in your house to make a pot of chicken noodle soup. Tell them it is what the doctor ordered.

Rick Houser grew up on a farm near Moscow in Clermont County and loves to share stories about his youth and other topics. If you want to read more of his writing, he has two books for sale. You can contact Rick at houser734@yahoo.com.Or just write to him at P.O. Box 213 Bethel, Ohio 45106.

