Strom Center Can Help Local Residents With Medical Bill Appeals

By pwsadmin
977wmoi.com
 2021-05-28

Cover picture for the articleIf you are a senior citizen and have received medical bills that say you owe money then you can contact the Strom Center in Monmouth for assistance in appealing the bill. Executive Director Carl McCrery...

