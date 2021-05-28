BONUS TRACKS: Honoring What John Prine and Levon Helm Gave Us, and Celebrating LGBTQ+ Music and History

“Another display of talent with capital letters, another handful of songs where you can find comfort and accommodation”. There are those who sell more tickets and more records and those who occupy more space in the specialized press and also in the non-specialized press. Names like Neil Young, Bruce Springsteen, John Fogerty or the late Tom Petty have presided over the front pages of classic American rock for decades. Even guys of such artistic value as John Mellencamp or Steve Earle have had a hard time earning a privileged spot among the top rankings. And let’s not go to Elliott Murphy, Chris Knight, Willie Nile and so many others. We would enter a loop of preferences and arguments for and against which it would be very difficult to get out or draw clear conclusions. At the end of the day, everything goes according to the color with which you look at it, with the tastes of each one, and in the face of that – and the capricious and fickle criteria of the majority public – there is nothing to do.