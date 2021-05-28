Cancel
Tyler, TX

Tyler’s Fun Forest Pool Opens This Weekend, Free Rides Offered

 18 days ago
The pandemic is almost over yall and we're about to have quite possibly the wildest summer ever as everyone begins to take their masks off and put their swim wear on. Everyone is bursting at the seams to go back outside!. Some good news for folks who have been missing...

Houston, TXPosted by
Classic Rock 96.1

If Your Kids Love Dinosaurs, Take them to Houston to See Victoria

I love learning about those massive creatures that roamed the Earth millions of years ago called dinosaurs. They were a combination of peaceful animals pared with some veracious predators. Learning about these fascinating creatures is always fun. In Houston this Summer, you can learn about one of the largest tyrannosaurus rex ever discovered, Victoria.
Texas StatePosted by
Classic Rock 96.1

Study Says This is the Most Popular Cookout Food in Texas

While it doesn’t have to be warm outside for me to fire my grill up, I do tend to cook out more often this time of year. With it being summertime and more people getting the grills and smokers going, Smoked Meat Sunday crunched the numbers to determine the favorite cookout food in each state and for the most part, the results were kind of surprising to me.
Agoura Hills, CAPosted by
Classic Rock 96.1

Foo Fighters to Play Small Concert for Vaccinated Fans

Foo Fighters are set to play a small-scale concert in Agoura Hills, Calif. for vaccinated fans in effort to encourage vaccination. The show will take place at the 610-person capacity Canyon Club on June 15, which is just a few days before their performance at Madison Square Garden in New York. Tickets for the California show went on sale yesterday (June 13) and are already sold out, according to the venue's website.
Tyler, TXPosted by
Classic Rock 96.1

Looking Back to Friday Night Shopping at Montgomery Ward in Tyler

I thought I'd take a little trip down memory lane, A Flashback Friday if you will. Before Walmart was the number one retailer in the world, before JC Penny, even before Target, there was Montgomery Ward. There used to be a two story shopping experience where Tyler Spine and Joint is now full of electronics, the latest fashions, home goods and an escalator I loved playing on.
AnimalsPosted by
Classic Rock 96.1

June is Adopt-a-Cat Month! Some of the Best Places to Look in East Texas

If you know me at all, you know that I love cats. I love dogs, too. Always have. As a matter of fact, I just love animals, generally-speaking. However, in the last few years I grown particularly fond of cats. There's something about their occasional nonchalance, but usually loving companionship that I've found to be sincerely emotionally healing. Coming home to see your quiet companion calmly waiting for you (unless they're really hungry) can be a peaceful way to end your day.
Tyler, TXPosted by
Classic Rock 96.1

Bogie Has Been At The Shelter For More Than Six Months

Bogie has previously been featured as our Pet Of The Week and he's still waiting to be adopted. During his time at Pets Fur People in Tyler, Bogie has maintained his weight, aged six months and is ready to give lots of love to his adopting family. He's got a beautiful coat with some piercing eyes. Bogie is now seven and a half and still comes in at ninety pounds. Gayle Helms, executive director of Pets Fur People says, "Bogie would thrive as a member of an active family especially if there is another dog in the family." He apparently has a pretty soft side too because he's also described as laid back and a real sweatheart. Bogies has been neutered, is current on starting vaccinations including rabies and has been microchipped for identification purposes. He will go home with a starter kit of food, a collar and leash and a certificate for half price on basic obedience training from Tyler Obedience Training Club.
Posted by
Community Impact Houston

Wings Over Montgomery: Local restaurant dedicated to famed Texas lawyer Richard Haynes

The memory of criminal defense lawyer Richard Haynes lives on at Wings Over Montgomery, a quaint restaurant located on Liberty Street in the city’s historic district. Richard is the grandfather of Damon Haynes, who owns the restaurant with his wife, Cindy. The famed Texas lawyer was known to take on seemingly impossible cases, and his courtroom theatrics included cross-examining an empty witness stand and shocking himself with a cattle prod.
Tyler, TXPosted by
107-3 KISS-FM

Build Your East Texas Business Network At Tyler Metro Chamber’s Mixer

Its a pretty exciting time to be a business owner with the world opening back up and folks going out to spend money. Now is the perfect time to get out there and promote your business or service but if you're a beginner or just trying to build up your network of other business owners to learn from, you need to be at the Tyler Metro Chamber's monthly mixer!
Tyler, TXKLTV

Tyler Piano Company closing after 80 years of business

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Tyler Piano Company is closing its doors after 80 years of business in East Texas. The company used to have several stores in the East Texas area. The last remaining one was owned by Bill Jeffreys. Jeffreys is retiring after 20 years of ownership, bringing an...