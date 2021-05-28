5 Mom Types You Will Find at Splash Kingdom Water Park

If you see a mom wearing a Dora The Explorer towel around her waist at the water park this summer, there's going to be a perfectly good explanation for it. I'm always amazed at the precision with which moms attack the day and manage the process of being at Splash Kingdom. Miraculously, mom is the ultimate tour guide even though she's part of the tour, and she makes complex things look so simple. By the time we reach the water park, we have most likely done these things: