Where to Find the Sweetest French Macarons in Westchester

Can’t get enough of the featherlight treats? Here’s where to find macarons of all flavors and fillings locally. Now that cold weather is long behind us, we’re indulging our sweet tooth with light-as-air, pastel-hued French macarons. (And forget showing up to a barbecue with a measly bag of chips; did we mention they make an excellent party platter?) Filled with rich ganache, jam, or gooey caramel, these chic little almond-meringue cookies are our new go-to sugar fix. Here’s where to go to score yours.