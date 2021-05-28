Meet Westchester County’s First-Ever Female Eagle Scout
White Plains high schooler Rebecca Gilder makes history as the county’s very first Eagle since the organization began admitting girls. It’s been just two years since the Boy Scouts of America–now colloquially known as the more inclusive “Scouts BSA”–announced it would begin admitting female scouts into its highest rank: Eagle. This year, the first young women are achieving that rank, and one of them lives right here in Westchester County.westchestermagazine.com