Westchester County, NY

Meet Westchester County’s First-Ever Female Eagle Scout

By Dave Zucker
westchestermagazine.com
 19 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWhite Plains high schooler Rebecca Gilder makes history as the county’s very first Eagle since the organization began admitting girls. It’s been just two years since the Boy Scouts of America–now colloquially known as the more inclusive “Scouts BSA”–announced it would begin admitting female scouts into its highest rank: Eagle. This year, the first young women are achieving that rank, and one of them lives right here in Westchester County.

County
#Eagle Scouts#Scouts Bsa#Boy Scouts#The Boy Scouts Of America#The Girl Scouts#Bsa#Little Free Library
