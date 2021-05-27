Discovery may point to Parkinson's disease therapies

Parkinson’s strikes people at younger ages than ever before, but powerful treatments are on the horizon. At first, Sally Sweeney’s hands trembled just enough to make holding the morning newspaper tough. Then, on long walks, her right arm would stop its natural swinging. Her always-precise handwriting suddenly looked a little off. The active, 52-year-old mother of four figured she had a pinched nerve or something. Finally, she began having trouble knitting: Her fingers felt slow and tangled, like wearing mittens to play Pick-Up Sticks. She couldn’t ignore the pesky symptoms any longer.