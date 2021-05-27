Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Diseases & Treatments

Discovery may point to Parkinson's disease therapies

sciencecodex.com
 22 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA new discovery by University of Guelph researchers may ultimately help in devising new therapies and improving quality of life for people with Parkinson's disease. By showing how entangled proteins in brain cells enable the neurodegenerative disease to spread, the researchers hope their findings will lead to drugs that halt its progression, said PhD candidate Morgan Stykel, first author of a paper published this month in Cell Reports.

sciencecodex.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Brain Research#Neurodegenerative Disease#Progressive Disease#University Of Guelph#Phd#Cell Reports#Parkinson Canada#The U Of G#Lc3
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Health
News Break
Diseases & Treatments
Related
Diseases & Treatmentsdoctorslounge.com

Benefits of Deep Brain Stimulation Persist in Parkinson Disease

THURSDAY, June 3, 2021 (HealthDay News) -- For patients with Parkinson disease (PD), deep brain stimulation of the subthalamic nucleus (STN-DBS) is effective beyond 15 years after implantation, according to a study published online June 2 in Neurology. Francesco Bove, M.D., from CHU Grenoble Alpes in France, and colleagues used...
Engineeringvoonze.com

Artificial Intelligence for Parkinson’s treatment

To be updated with all the latest news, offers and special announcements. Recently, a medical trial carried out by a group of engineers from Imperial College in collaboration with a startup and a consultant neurologist from Charing Cross Hospital in London. The objective behind this essay is to make use of artificial intelligence techniques to guide them in the development of a portable device that allows manage and treat symptoms of Parkinson’s disease.
Diseases & Treatmentsalternativemedicine.com

New Hope for Parkinson’s

Parkinson’s strikes people at younger ages than ever before, but powerful treatments are on the horizon. At first, Sally Sweeney’s hands trembled just enough to make holding the morning newspaper tough. Then, on long walks, her right arm would stop its natural swinging. Her always-precise handwriting suddenly looked a little off. The active, 52-year-old mother of four figured she had a pinched nerve or something. Finally, she began having trouble knitting: Her fingers felt slow and tangled, like wearing mittens to play Pick-Up Sticks. She couldn’t ignore the pesky symptoms any longer.
Diseases & TreatmentsEurekAlert

Osteoarthritis linked to higher Parkinson's disease risk

A study published in Arthritis Care & Research has uncovered an elevated risk of Parkinson's disease in individuals with osteoarthritis. The retrospective study using Taiwan's Longitudinal Health Insurance Database 2005 included 33,360 patients who were 50-64 years old and had osteoarthritis in 2002-2005. A comparison group consisted of 33,360 age- and sex- matched individuals without osteoarthritis. The osteoarthritis group had a 41% higher risk of developing Parkinson's disease, after adjustments. Patients with knee or hip osteoarthritis appeared to have a higher risk of Parkinson's disease than patients with non-knee and non-hip osteoarthritis or with uncategorized osteoarthritis.
Public HealthNews-Medical.net

Researchers uncover molecular mechanism linking Parkinson’s disease with COVID-19

In a recent study published in the journal Viruses, scientists have established the molecular connection between coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) and Parkinson’s disease. The study findings reveal that severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2 (SARS-CoV-2) infection results in abnormal modification of some lung proteins, which are subsequently transported to the brain via exosomes. In the brain, these modified lung proteins disrupt the normal functioning of proteins that are related to Parkinson’s disease.
Diseases & TreatmentsMedicalXpress

Understanding gut inflammation may hold clues to mitigating Parkinson's onset

Chronic inflammation in the gut may propel processes in the body that give rise to Parkinson's disease, according to a study by scientists at Van Andel Institute and Roche. The study, published in Free Neuropathology, is the latest in a growing list that links the gut and the immune system to Parkinson's. The researchers' findings in an experimental mouse model of gut inflammation track with several large-scale epidemiological studies that show an association between Parkinson's and inflammatory bowel diseases, such as ulcerative colitis and Crohn's disease.
Diseases & TreatmentsEurekAlert

New study gives clue to the cause, and possible treatment of Parkinson's Disease

Niigata, Japan - Researchers from Brain Research Institute, Niigata University, Japan may have unraveled a new approach that could revolutionize the treatment, prevention, and possibly reversal of the damages that could lead to Parkinson's Disease (PD). This novel finding utilizing the cellular and zebrafish models, demonstrated how the leakage of mitochondrial dsDNA into the cytosol environment of the cell can contribute to the impairment of brain tissue of patients with PD.
Diseases & Treatmentsfirstwordpharma.com

Bayer enters clinic with experimental cell, gene therapies for Parkinson's

Bayer said Tuesday that the first patient with Parkinson's disease has been successfully dosed with its investigational cell therapy DA01 in a Phase I trial, while another Phase Ib study evaluating an experimental gene therapy for the disorder is recruiting participants. "No function-restoring therapy is currently available" for Parkinson's disease, Bayer noted, adding that it is "pursuing a two-pronged approach to deliver transformative therapies, with one cell and one gene therapy candidate in clinical trials."
Diseases & Treatmentssamfordcrimson.com

Parkinson’s skin-swab test ‘in sight’

Image copyrightPARKINSON'S UKimage captionDaxa Kalayci was misdiagnosed several times. A simple skin-swab test could be used to help diagnose the degenerative brain condition Parkinson's disease, UK scientists say. Studies with volunteers show it can quickly detect tell-tale compounds in sebum – the oily substance that protects the skin. People with...
Medical Scienceuclahealth.org

UCLA Health researchers identify a new type of drug as a potential treatment for Parkinson’s disease

Constraining brain cells from sharing the disease-causing protein with neighboring cells slows the spread of damage. People with Parkinson’s disease may spend years struggling with debilitating symptoms, including loss of balance and coordination, inability to move, and difficulty speaking and swallowing. Available treatments only address the symptoms of the disease, not the underlying cause – and because patients can live with the disease for a long time, the effectiveness of current treatments wanes over time. New treatments are needed that can help stave off debilitating symptoms and help patients retain their independence longer.
CancerVoice of America

New Gene Therapy Methods Fight Rare Diseases

Jordan Janz used to take 40 to 60 pills every day to treat a rare genetic disease. But a side effect of the medicine made the 22-year-old smell bad. Janz is now taking an experimental gene treatment. He thought the treatment might be worth it when he went to work and his friend said he smelled good.
Diseases & Treatmentsneurology.org

Functional Role of the Cerebellum in Parkinson Disease

This article requires a subscription to view the full text. If you have a subscription you may use the login form below to view the article. Access to this article can also be purchased. Abstract. Methods We included 90 patients with PD. Motor, cognitive, and psychiatric domains were assessed, and...
Diseases & TreatmentsNewswise

New Potential Therapy for Fatty Liver Disease

Newswise — In those with fatty liver disease, a person’s fat goes to their liver instead of their fat tissue, either because of an absence of fat depots, which is seen in the rare genetic disease lipodystrophy, or because the depots are too full, which is seen in people with obesity.
CancerNews-Medical.net

New approach could revolutionize treatment, prevention of Parkinson’s disease

Researchers from Brain Research Institute, Niigata University, Japan may have unraveled a new approach that could revolutionize the treatment, prevention, and possibly reversal of the damages that could lead to Parkinson's Disease (PD). This novel finding utilizing the cellular and zebrafish models, demonstrated how the leakage of mitochondrial dsDNA into...
Diseases & Treatmentsparkinsonsnewstoday.com

Blood Test May Distinguish Parkinson’s From Multiple System Atrophy

A highly sensitive and specific blood test has been developed that can distinguish Parkinson’s disease from multiple system atrophy (MSA), a team at the University of California, Los Angeles (UCLA) Health reported. The test examines the levels of a protein called alpha-synuclein in exosomes — tiny vesicles released by cells...
CancerScience Daily

New treatment stops progression of Alzheimer's disease in monkey brains

A new therapy prompts immune defense cells to swallow misshapen proteins, amyloid beta plaques and tau tangles, whose buildup is known to kill nearby brain cells as part of Alzheimer's disease, a new study shows. Led by researchers at NYU Grossman School of Medicine, the investigation showed that elderly monkeys...