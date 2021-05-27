LSU Health New Orleans describes a causal mechanism of link between cancer and obesity

The majority of cancers are caused by random genetic changes and environmental exposures — things like sunlight, tobacco smoke, and the human papillomavirus (HPV). But Memorial Sloan Kettering researchers have found that, at least among people with metastatic or recurrent disease, 17% of cancers are caused by an inherited gene mutation. Cancers caused by hereditary mutations may arise at a younger age; their presence also suggests that the patient — as well as their family members — may be at risk for other cancers.