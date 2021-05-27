Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
New Orleans, LA

LSU Health New Orleans describes a causal mechanism of link between cancer and obesity

sciencecodex.com
 22 days ago

New Orleans, LA - A review study led by Maria D. Sanchez-Pino, PhD, an assistant research professor in the departments of Interdisciplinary Oncology and Genetics at LSU Health New Orleans' School of Medicine and Stanley S. Scott Cancer Center, advances knowledge about the connection between obesity-associated inflammation and cancer. The researchers suggest that inflammatory cells with immunosuppressive properties may act as a critical biological link between obesity and cancer risk, progression, and metastasis. The paper is published in the June 2021 issue of Obesity, available here.

sciencecodex.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
New Orleans, LA
Local
Louisiana Health
City
New Orleans, LA
New Orleans, LA
Health
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cancer Research#Cancer Cells#Lsu Health New Orleans#School Of Medicine
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Obesity
News Break
Louisiana State University
News Break
Health
News Break
Diseases & Treatments
News Break
Cancer
Related
CancerNews-Medical.net

Researchers identify a novel link between aging, metabolism and anti-cancer T-cell function

MUSC Hollings Cancer Center researchers are finding solutions to the aging-related changes that reduce anti-cancer immunity. Besim Ogretmen, Ph.D., and colleagues found a novel link between aging, metabolism and anti-cancer T-cell function. Their work, published in Cell Reports, sheds light on an important pathway that cannot be ignored during cancer treatment.
Cancersciencecodex.com

Study shows new links between high fat diets and colon cancer

For decades, physicians and dieticians have urged people to limit their intake of high fat foods, citing links to poor health outcomes and some of the leading causes of death in the U.S., such as diabetes, heart disease and cancer. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, dietary...
Durham, NCdukehealth.org

Antibody Targets Mechanism That Enables Lung Cancer to Grow and Spread

DURHAM, N.C. – An investigational antibody in clinical trials for lung cancer appears to disrupt a mechanism that tumor cells exploit to avoid being destroyed by the body’s innate immune system, researchers at Duke Health report. In a study appearing online June 16 in the journal PLOS ONE, the researchers...
Canceronclive.com

Dr. Monk on the Mechanism of Action of VB-111 in Ovarian Cancer

Bradley Monk, MD, FACOG, FACS, discusses the mechanism of action of VB-111 in patients with ovarian cancer. Bradley Monk, MD, FACOG, FACS, a gynecologic oncologist at Arizona Oncology, discusses the mechanism of action of VB-111 in patients with ovarian cancer. VB-111 is a targeted anticancer viral gene therapy that is...
CancerGenetic Engineering News

Sequencing Study Suggests Mechanistic Link between Red Meat Consumption and Colorectal Cancer

Researchers at Dana-Farber Cancer Institute, Harvard Medical School (HMS), and the Broad Institute of MIT and Harvard, have linked a gene mutation signature that is indicative of DNA damage, with high red meat consumption and increased cancer-related mortality in patients with colorectal cancer (CRC). The results, the scientists suggest, could feasibly lead to the development of new CRC risk or diagnostic biomarkers, and point to therapeutic opportunities.
New Orleans, LAlsuhsc.edu

LSU Health New Orleans Study Reports Compound Blocks SARS-CoV-2 and Protects Lung Cells

Research conducted at LSU Health New Orleans Neuroscience Center of Excellence reports that Elovanoids, bioactive chemical messengers made from omega-3 very-long-chain polyunsaturated fatty acids discovered by the Bazan lab in 2017, may block the virus that causes COVID-19 from entering cells and protect the air cells (alveoli) of the lung. Their findings are published online in Scientific Reports, available here.
Cancerscitechdaily.com

Just a Small Number of Cells in a Tumor Can Enable Cancer To Spread to Other Parts of the Body

Just a small number of cells found in tumors can enable and recruit other types of cells nearby, allowing the cancer to spread to other parts of the body, report Georgetown Lombardi Comprehensive Cancer Center scientists. Working with their research collaborators, the scientists found that ‘enabler cells’ comprise about 20 percent or less of the cells in an aggressive tumor; their small numbers may account for why they are often missed when bulk tissue analyses are used to inform therapeutic decisions.
Cancerpsychologytoday.com

Is There a Link Between Sugar Intake and Cancer?

Methodological complexities make the study of the relationship between diet and disease challenging. Researchers are unfortunately not able to establish direct causal links between diet and cancer or establish firm public health recommendations. Studies in animals and humans do implicate a state of chronic insulin secretion from excessive sugar intake...
Diseases & Treatmentsdoctorslounge.com

New Links Between Poor Sleep, Diabetes and Death

WEDNESDAY, June 9, 2021 (HealthDay News) -- A combination of poor sleep and diabetes significantly increases a person's risk of early death, a new study finds. The analysis of data from nearly 500,000 middle-aged adults in the United Kingdom showed that compared to other folks, the risk of death from any cause over nearly nine years was 87% higher among those with diabetes and frequent sleep disturbances. It was 12% higher among those with diabetes who had no trouble sleeping.
Cancermskcc.org

Knowledge of Inherited Gene Mutations Increasingly Can Guide Cancer Treatment

The majority of cancers are caused by random genetic changes and environmental exposures — things like sunlight, tobacco smoke, and the human papillomavirus (HPV). But Memorial Sloan Kettering researchers have found that, at least among people with metastatic or recurrent disease, 17% of cancers are caused by an inherited gene mutation. Cancers caused by hereditary mutations may arise at a younger age; their presence also suggests that the patient — as well as their family members — may be at risk for other cancers.
Diseases & Treatmentsiweller.com

Obesity and hypertension: Researchers discover novel mechanisms

Sumary of Obesity and hypertension: Researchers discover novel mechanisms:. In recent years, researchers have found that a high-calorie diet increases the density of blood vessels (hypervascularization) in the hypothalamus — an important “eating control”. Researchers hypothesized that elevated hormone levels of leptin are associated with a higher risk of developing...
Cancervelillum.com

Is chemotherapy a risk factor for sick urinary bladder?

Often, the cancer treatments involving the pelvis and bladder, especially radiation and chemotherapy can irritate the lining of the bladder. This results in cystitis or inflammation of the bladder. Commonly, these complications occur amid the therapeutic procedure or follow soon after. Healthcare providers monitor their patients for these complications and refer them to experts like Best urologist in Karachi on first sign of trouble.
CancerPosted by
KGUN 9 On Your Side

Minding Melanoma: Research and therapies

Researchers at the University of Arizona Skin Cancer Institute are spending countless hours researching new medicines to battle melanoma. They’re also working with experts from across the country to brainstorm about new and innovative therapies.
Phelps County, MORolla Daily News

Explaining the Link Between Smoking and Bladder Cancer

Did you know that people who smoke cigarettes are at a higher risk to get bladder cancer?. According to the American Cancer Society, smokers are nearly three times as likely to get bladder cancer as non-smokers. In fact, smoking causes about half of all cases of bladder cancer in men and women.
CancerPosted by
TheStreet

Stewart To Lead LSU Health/LCMC Health Cancer Center

NEW ORLEANS, June 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Steve Nelson, MD, Dean of LSU Health New Orleans School of Medicine, and Greg Feirn, Chief Executive Officer of LCMC Health, have appointed John H. Stewart, IV, MD, MBA, FACS, as Center Director of the LSU Health New Orleans/LCMC Health Cancer Center. He will also join the LSU Health New Orleans School of Medicine faculty as a professor of surgery.