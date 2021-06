Billie Mitchell, Jr. of Columbus, Texas, passed away on May 16, 2021. He was born in Corpus Christi on November 9, 1953 to Ollie Jane and Billie Mitchell. He attended high school at Carroll High School in Corpus Christi and went on to receive his degree in Marine Biology from Texas Lutheran College. After college, Billie married his college sweetheart, Carol Stolle and lived for a short time in San Antonio before settling down in Columbus.