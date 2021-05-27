Escape from oblivion: How the brain reboots after deep anesthesia

A new study has revealed that sleep-dependent brain activity might be able to clear toxic proteins from the brain that are linked to Alzheimer’s disease. The findings of the study support the outcomes of a previous study that has shown that low-frequency brain waves that are generated during the non-rapid eye movement (NREM) sleep phase might be crucial for shoving off the build-up in the brain. The findings of the new study have been released in the journal called PLOS Biology. The new study has been led by Dr. Xiao Liu, who is also an assistant professor of biomedical engineering at the Pennsylvania State University. The authors of the study have said that elevated levels of amyloid (B) proteins and tau in the brain are responsible for causing the onset of Alzheimer’s disease. Many past studies have shown that these toxic substances majorly contribute to cognitive decline. The toxic build-up increases enormously by the time the symptoms of Alzheimer’s disease start to show up. Experts have said that the accumulation of these toxins usually starts 10 to 20 years before the onset of dementia symptoms.