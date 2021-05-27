Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Health

Escape from oblivion: How the brain reboots after deep anesthesia

sciencecodex.com
 22 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMillions of surgical procedures performed each year would not be possible without the aid of general anesthesia, the miraculous medical ability to turn off consciousness in a reversible and controllable way. Researchers are using this powerful tool to better understand how the brain reconstitutes consciousness and cognition after disruptions caused...

sciencecodex.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Michigan State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Human Brain#Anesthesia#Michigan Medicine#Brain Activity#Reboots#Elife#Eeg
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Health
Related
YogaPsych Centra

How Meditation Changes the Brain

Meditation has been shown to help reduce stress and anxiety, but research suggests it can also change parts of one of our most important organs – the brain. You’re at work trying to complete a task, but you’re finding it hard to focus. Your mind wanders to all the things you have to do after work: Pick up the kids, make dinner, do laundry, and somehow fit in time to exercise.
Diseases & TreatmentsMedical News Today

Deep sleep may help clear the brain of Alzheimer's-related toxins

A new study links sleep-dependent brain activity with the excretion of toxic proteins related to Alzheimer’s disease. This activity is weaker in the brains of people with a higher risk of cognitive decline. The discovery could provide a potential biomarker in diagnosing neurodegenerative diseases. Research published in PLOS Biology suggests...
ScienceMedagadget.com

Non-Invasive Deep Brain Stimulation Using Ultrasound and Genetic Modification

Researchers at Washington University in St. Louis have developed a technique they call sonothermogenetics, which combines ultrasound and genetic modification to achieve non-invasive neural control in deep brain regions. The technique involves using viral vectors to introduce genetic material encoding for ion channels to specific neurons in the brain. An external ultrasound probe can then provide gentle heating, which activates the ion channels, effectively allowing researchers to turn specific neurons on or off. The new approach may eventually lead to effective non-invasive treatments for neurological conditions such as Parkinson’s disease.
Mental HealthMedscape News

Insomnia in Kids Tied to Mood, Anxiety Disorders in Adulthood

Insomnia in childhood persists into adulthood and may raise the risk for internalizing disorders in young adults, new research indicates. However, insomnia symptoms in childhood that remit in the transition to adolescence do not confer increased risk of mood or anxiety disorders later on, the study found. "As insomnia symptoms...
Computersarxiv.org

Predify: Augmenting deep neural networks with brain-inspired predictive coding dynamics

Deep neural networks excel at image classification, but their performance is far less robust to input perturbations than human perception. In this work we explore whether this shortcoming may be partly addressed by incorporating brain-inspired recurrent dynamics in deep convolutional networks. We take inspiration from a popular framework in neuroscience: 'predictive coding'. At each layer of the hierarchical model, generative feedback 'predicts' (i.e., reconstructs) the pattern of activity in the previous layer. The reconstruction errors are used to iteratively update the network's representations across timesteps, and to optimize the network's feedback weights over the natural image dataset-a form of unsupervised training. We show that implementing this strategy into two popular networks, VGG16 and EfficientNetB0, improves their robustness against various corruptions. We hypothesize that other feedforward networks could similarly benefit from the proposed framework. To promote research in this direction, we provide an open-sourced PyTorch-based package called Predify, which can be used to implement and investigate the impacts of the predictive coding dynamics in any convolutional neural network.
Sciencemarket.us

Scientists Claim Deep Sleep Might Be Able To Shove Off Alzheimer’s Related Contaminants From The Brain

A new study has revealed that sleep-dependent brain activity might be able to clear toxic proteins from the brain that are linked to Alzheimer’s disease. The findings of the study support the outcomes of a previous study that has shown that low-frequency brain waves that are generated during the non-rapid eye movement (NREM) sleep phase might be crucial for shoving off the build-up in the brain. The findings of the new study have been released in the journal called PLOS Biology. The new study has been led by Dr. Xiao Liu, who is also an assistant professor of biomedical engineering at the Pennsylvania State University. The authors of the study have said that elevated levels of amyloid (B) proteins and tau in the brain are responsible for causing the onset of Alzheimer’s disease. Many past studies have shown that these toxic substances majorly contribute to cognitive decline. The toxic build-up increases enormously by the time the symptoms of Alzheimer’s disease start to show up. Experts have said that the accumulation of these toxins usually starts 10 to 20 years before the onset of dementia symptoms.
Healthiweller.com

Deep neural network model can accurately predict the brain age of healthy patients

Sumary of Deep neural network model can accurately predict the brain age of healthy patients:. Epilepsy and seizure disorders, stroke, elevated markers of sleep-disordered breathing (i.e., apnea-hypopnea index and arousal index), and low sleep efficiency.. The study also found that patients with diabetes, depression, severe excessive daytime sleepiness, hypertension, and/or...
Public Healthbirminghammedicalnews.com

The Brain After COVID-19

COVID-19 survivors are 44 percent more likely to experience neurological and psychiatric complications within the first six months after they are infected than patients recovering from the flu. This report in Lancet, and others from the NIH describing a litany of post COVID symptoms, come as no surprise to local medical teams caring for post coronavirus patients.
Diseases & Treatmentsdoctorslounge.com

Benefits of Deep Brain Stimulation Persist in Parkinson Disease

THURSDAY, June 3, 2021 (HealthDay News) -- For patients with Parkinson disease (PD), deep brain stimulation of the subthalamic nucleus (STN-DBS) is effective beyond 15 years after implantation, according to a study published online June 2 in Neurology. Francesco Bove, M.D., from CHU Grenoble Alpes in France, and colleagues used...
KidsPosted by
DFW Community News

How To Prevent Summer Brain Drain

Have you heard this phrase “summer brain drain” yet? It’s the concept that kids’ knowledge slips during the summer when they’re not in school. But is that something parents should be worried about? Are kids totally forgetting what they learned, or is it just a simple lapse? We spoke to Whitney Clark, the executive director for academics at the Leadership Academy Network—through Texas Wesleyan University—about summer brain drain.
Entertainmentiheartcraftythings.com

How to Draw A Brain – A Step by Step Guide

The human brain is something that we are all quite intimately familiar with, as each of us has one inside of our head!. Even though the brain controls every action we make and every emotion we feel, not many of us will actually get to see one as it appears in the head.
ScienceGenetic Engineering News

Mapping How the Brain Organizes Semantic Activity

We analyze the data separately for every individual participant in our MRI studies,” says Jack L. Gallant, PhD, Chancellor’s Professor of Psychology and co-director of the Henry J. Wheeler Brain Imaging Center at the University of California, Berkeley. This approach contrasts with the one used in conventional studies, where magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) is used to derive group-level insights.
Mental HealthPosted by
HackerNoon

How To Train Your Brain To Be More Optimistic

We have all heard about the pessimist who gives up easily and the optimist who perseveres in the face of failures. When faced with adversity, most people feel indecisive, restless, and anxious about the future. It is what happens afterward that makes a difference - an optimist is briefly disturbed...
Healthufhealth.org

UF Health first in U.S. to implant new, advanced deep brain stimulation system

A team of University of Florida Health neurosurgeons and neurologists recently became the first in the U.S. to implant a newly FDA-approved, technologically advanced deep brain stimulation system designed to more precisely target motor symptoms of Parkinson’s disease and two other movement disorders. The team performed the procedure to implant...
ScienceEurekAlert

A Computational Look at How Genes Change the Human Brain

Liang Zhan, assistant professor of electrical and computer engineering at Pitt's Swanson School of Engineering, received a $500,000 CAREER award from the National Science Foundation to develop computational tools that improve our understanding of the human brain. In this project, he will leverage brain modular structure to study brain imaging...
Engineeringparkinsonsnewstoday.com

Algorithm May Make Deep Brain Stimulation More Adaptive Process

An algorithm that detects and removes electrical interference produced by deep brain stimulation (DBS) devices could make it possible to design adaptable devices that better treat the tremors related to Parkinson’s disease, researchers report. Their algorithm is described in the study “Uncovering biomarkers during therapeutic neuromodulation with PARRM: Period-based Artifact...
Healthmichaeljfox.org

Deep Brain Stimulation Gets Personal

While deep brain stimulation (DBS) has been used to treat PD for over 20 years, new advances in the technology are helping make it more personalized to improve quality of life for people living with Parkinson’s. The procedure involves surgically implanting electrodes in the brain, so electrical pulses can be delivered at certain rates to control tremor and other disabling motor symptoms associated with Parkinson’s disease.