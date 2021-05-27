Cancel
Mental Health

Sleep warning for older men

sciencecodex.com
 22 days ago

Men aged 65 and over should monitor their sleep patterns and seek medical advice after a warning from Flinders University experts that disrupted slumber can be linked to cognitive dysfunction. In a new article published in the Journal of Sleep Research, the Adelaide Institute for Sleep Health research group studied...

sciencecodex.com
#Sleep Study#Sleep Apnoea#Health Research#Sleep Patterns#Deep Sleep#Flinders University
Mental Health
Health
Mental Healthajmc.com

Themes to Look for at SLEEP 2021

This year's SLEEP 2021 virtual conference offers a wide range of sessions on topics relating to sleep disorder treatment and management. This year, The Associated Professional Sleep Societies, LLC, is presenting SLEEP 2021 in a virtual format between June 10 and 13, 2021, and the research to be presented spans a wide range of topics.
Mental Healthdrweil.com

Sight And Your Sleep?

I’m becoming myopic, and aside from affecting my eyesight, it appears to be disturbing my sleep. Is that possible?. I’m afraid so. Myopia (nearsightedness) affects 30 to 50 percent of adults in the U.S. and Europe compared to 80 to 90 percent of educated men and women in some East Asian countries. Interestingly, several studies have found that the more education you have, the more likely you are to become nearsighted. It’s theorized that habitual focusing on close objects such as books and computer screens may be a contributing factor, and years spent in school seems to be more predictive of developing myopia than genetic predisposition. Researchers in the UK analyzed 44 genetic variants linked to nearsightedness and gathered data about years of schooling in nearly 68,000 men and women age 40 to 69. They found that a UK university graduate with 17 years of education would be a bit more myopic, on average, than someone who spent only 12 years in school.
Healthoklahoman.com

Do our bodies need less sleep as we grow older?

As I’ve grown older (I’m 53), I’ve noticed that I seem to be sleeping less. In particular, I tend to wake in the night and also to get up earlier. Do our bodies need less sleep as we grow older?. Dr. McEver Prescribes. It should come as no surprise that...
Mental HealthNeuroscience News

Stress During Pandemic Linked to Poor Sleep

Summary: A new study sheds light on how COVID-19 has impacted sleep and mental health. Researchers found 32.9% of people reported a decrease in sleep and 29.8% said they slept more during the lockdown. Changes in sleep patterns correlated with self-reported mental health difficulties during this time, which mostly led to sleep loss.
Healthgoodmenproject.com

Staying Asleep or Going To Sleep?

One of the most common complaints among patients is sleep for a variety of reasons. They simply don’t get enough sleep, or it’s disrupted sleep. When patients say they can’t sleep or they have insomnia, the first question I ask is, “Do you have a hard time going to sleep or staying asleep?” As you are reading this article, ask this question of yourself, and then explore ways to promote sleep. The answer is usually one or the other, sometimes both. Let’s investigate the most common causes. Hint: there are similarities between the two main categories.
Healthajmc.com

SLEEP Meeting

This year's SLEEP 2021 virtual conference offers a wide range of sessions on topics relating to sleep disorder treatment and management. Restless Legs Syndrome/Willis-Ekbom Disease Diagnostic Criteria: Why Change?. June 06, 2013. Article. In this session, Daniel Picchietti, MD, discussed changes to the diagnostic guidelines for restless legs syndrome/Willis-Ekbom disease...
Scienceancsleep.com

Are Sleep Studies Uncomfortable?

What is a Sleep Study (Polysomnogram) A sleep study, also called a polysomnogram (PSG), is a non-invasive study conducted at a sleep center (usually) or at your home (uncommonly), where sleep specialists monitor your sleeping behavior. Your sleep is monitored via PSG equipment in order to evaluate how you are sleeping, what your brain is doing while you sleep and when it's doing it, and, where applicable, any sleeping disorders you may be dealing with.
Mental HealthMedscape News

Insomnia in Kids Tied to Mood, Anxiety Disorders in Adulthood

Insomnia in childhood persists into adulthood and may raise the risk for internalizing disorders in young adults, new research indicates. However, insomnia symptoms in childhood that remit in the transition to adolescence do not confer increased risk of mood or anxiety disorders later on, the study found. "As insomnia symptoms...
Diseases & TreatmentsStatesville Record & Landmark

Erratic sleep puts heart health at risk

We’ve all experienced the tiredness and lack of clarity that comes from a sleepless night, but a study published last year by the Journal of the American College of Cardiology Foundation found that sleep schedule inconsistency also is a risk factor for heart disease. Dr. Andrea Wurzer with Davis Medical Group Family Medicine, is making sure patients know how important it is to establish a regular pattern for going to bed and waking up.
HealthMedicineNet.com

What Is Sleep Hygiene?

Sleep hygiene means practicing healthy sleep habits and behaviors that can improve your sleep. Your actions and environment during both the day and the evening can affect how much sleep you get and its quality, which plays a significant role in your physical and mental health. Here are some of...
Mental Healthalaskasleep.com

Sleep Better on Sunday Nights

Heightened feelings of anxiety as the weekend winds down are more common than you may realize. A recent survey from career networking site LinkedIn revealed 80% of professionals (1) spend their Sunday evenings worrying about the week ahead. Different factors can bring about stressful feelings on Sundays, such as upcoming...
Scienceindianapublicmedia.org

Sleeping Without A Brain

Human beings aren’t the only animals that need sleep. Other mammals do too, and scientists have found that many animals, including even insects and worms, regularly enter inactive states that look like sleep. Neuroscientists have evidence that sleep plays a central role in the function of the brain. Sleep is...
Healthresidencestyle.com

How To Get More Sleep

Are you finding it difficult to fall asleep or waking up in the middle of the night and can’t go back to sleep? Are you worried that you are not getting enough quality sleep? It may surprise you to know that about one in three American adults don’t get a healthy amount of sleep according to the NIH (National Institute of Health). And suffering from stress makes the problem even worse.
DrinksThe Money Times

Alcohol robs you off deep sleep – Study

Alcohol may be deemed to be sleep-inducing, but in fact, it robs you of your sleep, researchers have claimed. According to the findings of a new study, drinking alcohol may help you fall asleep but it disrupts night’s sleep, leaving you less rested and tired. The study, published in the...
Healthjioforme.com

Manage stress by controlling your cortisol levels!

How often do you hear people say “I’m very stressed”? Given the current pandemic scenarios, blockages, and the threat of new waves, you’ve probably heard a lot of people say this. Stress is reasonable, but do you know what caused it? Is it the pressure of working from home that interferes with your work-life balance, is it news, or is it an over-release of stress hormones? If you don’t notice, there is a stress hormone called cortisol, just as there are hormones that make you feel good, but that’s not all bad.
HealthPosted by
Best Life

If You Sleep This Much, Your Dementia Risk Is High, New Study Says

While you know not getting enough sleep can make it difficult to function the next day, many of us are still not snoozing for the recommended seven hours a night, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC); the agency says one in three adults are getting less than that. In addition to that feeling of grogginess you have after not catching enough zzz's, there are other long-term effects skimping on sleep can have on you later in life. In fact, a new study of nearly 8,000 adults who were followed for 25 years found proof that getting a certain number of hours of sleep per night can also affect your brain health, making you much more prone to dementia. Read on to find out what the researchers discovered and how much sleep is the real bare minimum.
Mental Healthboxden.com

Sleep paralysis. Scientist or Spiritual

My take: Definitely spiritual. Why do mines more often than not include an entity? Why does the entity feel the need to terrify me? Why do I when I open my eyes after an occurrence do I see a black object moving away rapidly? I had a dream where the entity walked up behind me to size me up while I can't move. I had another where I'm sleeping "in real life" with my arms crossed and the entity placed his hands, one on my head, the other where my arms are crossed, and proceeded to push me down while I struggled in bed. There was even one where I was on the couch and I was levitated in the air near the ceiling (felt air beneath me) and pushed back down a level below the couch if that makes sense. With that said, what's your take? Experiences?
Diseases & TreatmentsWebMD

Arthritis Pain and Sleep

The pain of arthritis makes it tough for many people to get a good night’s sleep. Worse yet, tossing and turning at night can actually increase the perception of pain. “There’s a reciprocal relationship between pain and poor sleep. The poorer people sleep, the more pain they tend to be in,” says Kevin Fontaine, PhD, assistant professor of rheumatology at Johns Hopkins University. “If people with arthritis can improve the quality of their sleep, they can usually reduce their day-to-day pain.”