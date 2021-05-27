Families with a child with ADHD can benefit from mindfulness training

As some of you may know, I wasn’t diagnosed with my ADHD until I was an adult — at 45 years old. But I had it all my life (I just didn’t know my symptoms had a name). I was fortunate enough to have been raised by someone (my dad) who also had ADHD. Because dad understood my brain, he definitely knew, intuitively, the tools I needed to succeed every day. And this leads me to one of the major steps a parent needs to take if they think their child has ADD / ADHD…