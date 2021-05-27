Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Kids

Families with a child with ADHD can benefit from mindfulness training

sciencecodex.com
 22 days ago

Children with ADHD are generally treated with medication and/or behavioral treatments. However, medication-alone is insufficient in a quarter to a third of the children. For that reason, the scientists investigated whether a mindfulness-based intervention (MBI) would have a positive effect on children who did not respond sufficiently to other ADHD treatments. MBIs can elicit positive effects on psychological symptoms and behavior of children and parents.

sciencecodex.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Adhd#On Children#Adhd#Mbi#Cau#Mymind#The Donders Institute
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Kids
News Break
Mental Health
News Break
Health
News Break
Society
News Break
Relationships
News Break
Parenting
Related
Yogabesthealthmag.ca

How Meditation Can Help ADHD

When you think of ADHD—a condition that has the words “attention deficit” and “hyperactivity” right there in its name—you probably don’t picture someone sitting quiet and still, focusing on nothing but their thoughts. But in a surprising turn of events, people who may be inattentive or hyperactive (or both) can benefit from a regular meditation practice.
Kidsmombloggersclub.com

How To Positively Support Your Child Living With ADHD!

Are you looking for positive ways to support your child living with ADHD? You came to the right place. Let me introduce you to Nicholas, the youngest of our four boys. He was diagnosed with ADHD at a very young age, and he is now 12. This past week he has shared with me his desire to stop his medications for the first time.
Fitnessedglentoday.com

The Benefits of Exercising Mindfulness

Mindfulness is being aware of your own thoughts and feelings. According to Dr. Janet Taylor, Community Psychiatrist for Centerstone, “Mindfulness goes beyond simply recognizing what is happening in your mind – it also involves being able to accept those thoughts and feelings.”. One of the best ways to exercise mindfulness...
Colden, NYspringvillejournal.com

Benefit planned for Stanier family

Ava Rose Stanier was born May 24, 2018 with a rare genetic mutation that causes epilepsy. This was discovered when the seizures started when Ava was three months old, which is when the hospital visits became a part of everyday life for the Staniers. While there may be a lot...
Mental Healthinspiyr.com

10 Surprising Benefits of Having ADHD

Does ADHD make your day a struggle? It doesn’t have to; ADHD can be a blessing in disguise. People with ADHD may have never realized that many of the difficulties they face can actually be beneficial. All it takes is a little self-knowledge and understanding of ADHD. ADHD expert and...
Grafton, WVmountainstatesman.com

Mental health center of attention at special summer camps

GRAFTON— The Taylor County United Summit Center specializes in psychiatric care, and in recognizing the impact that the COVID-19 pandemic has had on the mental health of younger residents is offering a series of free Resiliency Summer Camps. From Parsons to Fairmont and Morgantown, to right here, locally, in Taylor...
Mental HealthPsych Centra

What Obsessive Compulsive Disorder (OCD) Feels Like

When you live with OCD, some aspects of day-to-day life may feel uncertain and continually out of reach. Imagine for a moment you are on your way to work, and throughout the entire commute, you can’t stop thinking you left the door unlocked. You know you locked it, but at the same time, you’re just as convinced you didn’t.
Kidschalenejohnson.com

I Think My Child Has ADHD: What Should I Do?

As some of you may know, I wasn’t diagnosed with my ADHD until I was an adult — at 45 years old. But I had it all my life (I just didn’t know my symptoms had a name). I was fortunate enough to have been raised by someone (my dad) who also had ADHD. Because dad understood my brain, he definitely knew, intuitively, the tools I needed to succeed every day. And this leads me to one of the major steps a parent needs to take if they think their child has ADD / ADHD…
Mental Healthhealthyplace.com

Bipolar Disorder Support Groups Can Spread Misinformation

Let me start by saying I'm not against bipolar disorder support groups. Actually, I recommend them to people and think they can be very helpful. That doesn't mean there aren't drawbacks, however. One of those drawbacks is the spreading of misinformation. If you participate in bipolar disorder support groups, it's something you absolutely want to watch out for.
Mental Healthhearthandmade.co.uk

6 Easy Positive Mental Health Habits You Need To Start Now

Implementing positive mental health habits means you feel good about yourself. You feel good about others as well as being able to cope with your daily life. It’s possible that you will need to seek professional help, which I highly recommend. You can start simply at home, finding ways to...
KidsMedicineNet.com

Can Yelling at a Child Be Harmful?

All parents want what’s best for their kids. And at times, it can be frustrating to try to discipline your children, especially if they aren’t behaving. But the way you express your frustration can have long-term consequences on your child’s development. Research shows that yelling and harsh verbal discipline can...
Mental Healthnaturemoms.com

10 Subtle Signs of Mental Health Struggles

Everyone talks about taking care of your mental wellness, but that’s challenging to do if you can’t tell when you need help. People don’t wake up one day and discover they’re in a crisis. Mental illnesses can take weeks, months or years to reach that point. Instead of waiting until things are bad, look for these 10 subtle signs of mental health struggles to better take care of yourself.
Mental Healthmyrtlebeachsc.com

Mental Health Matters: How To Maintain A Social Life During The Pandemic

Many people have experienced a decline in mental health during the pandemic as a result of spending more time alone and missing social contact. If you feel isolated or lonely, there are ways to maintain a social life even if restrictions are still in place. In this guide, we’ll explore some simple ways to boost mental health through interacting with others.
Waterville, MEColby College

Sheets and Huebschmann ’19 Coauthor Paper on Relationships and Stress

Associate Professor of Psychology Erin Sheets and Nathan Huebschmann ’19 have coauthored a new study, “Don’t Fear Conflict: Relationship Stress Beliefs in Friend, Familial, and Romantic Relationships,” published in Psi Chi Journal of Psychological Research. “Believing that stress can have positive effects (i.e., having a stressis-enhancing mindset) has been shown...
Mental Healthaltaloma.com

How to Support Someone With Borderline Personality Disorder

Navigating a loved one’s borderline personality disorder (BPD) diagnosis can be challenging at first. As you become accustomed to what it means, what to expect, and how to support them, you may hit a couple of bumps in the road. The best way to minimize the number of obstacles is to educate yourself and learn how to support your loved one properly. Over time, you can help them along their treatment journey and help protect your mental health while doing so.