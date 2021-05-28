CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Colleges

Highlights from BYU Colleges: Engineering team makes world’s most efficient ADC, class teaches importance of inclusion

By Ally Arnold
BYU Newsnet
 2021-05-28

Cover picture for the articleBYU electrical and computer engineering professor Wood Chiang and a team of engineering students have created the world’s most efficient, high-speed analog-to-digital converter (ADC) microchip. ADC microchips convert analog signals to digital signals. The piece is present in almost every electronic; the faster and more efficient it works the faster it...

universe.byu.edu

Comments / 0

Related
BYU Newsnet

Highlights from BYU Colleges: Exhibit displays Great Depression era families, School of Music professor awarded prestigious grant

A recent Museum of Art exhibit “Fields of Labor and Recovery,” curated by comparative arts and letters professor James Swensen, displays the mining and farming lifestyles, pioneer heritage and poverty of Utah families during the Great Depression. The photos document and highlight the importance farming and mining had on the war effort.
VISUAL ART
The Conversation U.S.

Future of college will involve fewer professors

At a large private university in Northern California, a business professor uses an avatar to lecture on a virtual stage. Meanwhile, at a Southern university, graduate students in an artificial intelligence course discover that one of their nine teaching assistants is a virtual avatar, Jill Watson, also known as Watson, IBM’s question-answering computer system. Of the 10,000 messages posted to an online message board in one semester, Jill participated in student conversations and responded to all inquiries with 97% accuracy. At a private college on the East Coast, students interact with an AI chat agent in a virtual restaurant set in China...
COLLEGES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Byu#Adc#Computer Engineering#Harvard University#Byu Colleges#Wi Fi#College Of Life Sciences#Neuroscience#Ptsd
PopSugar

Here's What 2 Engineers Learned From Interviewing Some of the Most Powerful Women in Tech

Cohosts Jenny Wang and Samantha Wiener with Techsetters guest Alexia Bonatsos, startup investor and former editor-in-chief of TechCrunch. Sam and Jenny are the cohosts of Techsetters, a podcast produced by Karlie Kloss and Kode With Klossy. This piece reflects their own opinions and not necessarily those of the Kode With Klossy team. Listen to the first and second season of Techsetters on Apple Podcasts. The third season of the podcast will be hosted live soon.
COMPUTER SCIENCE
BYU Newsnet

Cosmetology school replaces traditional education for young adults in Provo

Ninety-four percent of parents expect their children to attend college, according to Pew Research Center. A number of young adults in Provo have overcome the pressure and chosen to step away from traditional education and attend cosmetology school. For people like Olivia Arner, 19, from Alaska, hair school wasn’t their...
PROVO, UT
Gonzaga Bulletin

GSBA's Diversity and Inclusion Team works to promote inclusivity

With a mission to acknowledge diversity and promote multicultural awareness and advocacy on campus, the Diversity and Inclusion (D&I) Team within Gonzaga’s Student Body Association (GSBA) works hard to make students feel welcome at GU. GU’s mission statement states a commitment to diversity, social justice, intercultural competence and global engagement....
EDUCATION
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Brigham Young University
NewsBreak
Colleges
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Education
NewsBreak
UCLA
BYU Newsnet

BYU professor creates card game for mental health

A creative new game created by a BYU professor and psychologist Jon Cox aims at helping children recognize and process their emotions. The game is Cosmic Battle Training. Imagine a pokemon-like playing game that’s a space battle, where players attack and defend with the ultimate goal of 3000 active defense points.
MENTAL HEALTH
BYU Newsnet

Staff Spotlight: Samantha Thee

Meet Samantha Thee! Thee is the Alumni College & Student Relations manager at BYU. She is a native of Hawaii and has Chinese heritage. She has lived in Utah for the past six years and was surprised how cheap everything was when she first moved here. She has worked in her current position for a number of months since leaving a similar position at UVU.
UTAH STATE
BYU Newsnet

BYU library launches Their Story is Our Story’s global refugee scholarly archive

BYU hosted Their Story is Our Story for a ribbon cutting and welcoming of the global refugee scholarly archive to the Harold B. Lee Library Thursday afternoon. According to the Their Story is Our Story website, the organization is nonprofit and “(travels) the world documenting refugee stories, refugee volunteers and refugee-supporting organizations.” The organization documents these stories to provide education and advocacy for refugees around the world.
EDUCATION

Comments / 0

Community Policy