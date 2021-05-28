Highlights from BYU Colleges: Engineering team makes world’s most efficient ADC, class teaches importance of inclusion
BYU electrical and computer engineering professor Wood Chiang and a team of engineering students have created the world’s most efficient, high-speed analog-to-digital converter (ADC) microchip. ADC microchips convert analog signals to digital signals. The piece is present in almost every electronic; the faster and more efficient it works the faster it...universe.byu.edu
Comments / 0