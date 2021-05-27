CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pre-baiting begins for Grizzly study in Yellowstone

By John Roedel
capcity.news
 2021-05-27

Cover picture for the articlePre-baiting has begun in the Greater Yellowstone Ecosystem, an important step in an ongoing effort to monitor grizzly bear populations. According to a statement from the Interagency Grizzly Bear Study Team, they monitor the grizzly population as required under the Endangered Species Act. “Biologists with the Interagency Grizzly Bear...

capcity.news

