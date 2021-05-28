Women create online book subscription business

GOSHEN — Book lovers generally don’t mind being left alone to get lost in a temporary world. COVID-19 with its lock downs, quarantines and social distancing may have given bibliophiles a chance to pour through their personal libraries, but two Goshen women found part way through the pandemic they were lonely.

So, during a time when people turned to online shopping, meetings and groups, friends Maija Walters Stutsman and Aleah Dechant started an online subscription book box business, Shelfrighteous, with a Facebook book club.

Maija Walters Stutsman, left, and Aleah Dechant work at their Shelfrighteous business in downtown Goshen. Joseph Weiser | The Goshen News

“We kind of got started right in the middle of COVID,” Walters Stutsman explained. “We were both lonely and at home, and we are both voracious readers, so we spent a lot of time reading with our kids and on our own. We were looking for a way to reconnect with, especially with women, during COVID, and the way we personally connect is through books.”

Walters Stutsman said she and Dechant always talk about books when they get together and give each other reading recommendations.

“Since we’re at home and the internet is pretty much how to start a business during COVID, we decided to start a subscription book box with our love of books,” Walters Stutsman said.

The subscription boxes are delivered quarterly.

Dechant said, the box includes a fiction book that’s written by a woman and four to five products that come from small, women-owned businesses.

GIFT GIVING

For those who would like to give a box as a gift, Shelfrighteous offers that option.

Not only are there gift cards available, but a person can purchase a box as a one-time gift without a subscription.

To learn more, email shelfrighteousbox@gmail.com or go online to shelfrighteousbox.com.

“And we try to focus on products that are consumable in some fashion, so we’re not junking up your shelves,” Dechant said, “Who needs more stuff? And also, the ones that are ecofriendly and responsible sourced.”

MORE THAN BOOKS

The products can be local or come from around the United States.

“We tried to focus to make sure that we were supporting our local, women-owned businesses, so we started there and have a few shops that we’ve partnered with, and then beyond — from all over the U.S.,” Dechant said. “So, we’ve just done some reach outs to different people that we’ve found online and that we thought would be good partners and we’ve teamed up with them to work too.”

As an example, in March they sent out the book, “The Seven Husbands of Evelyn Hugo” by Taylor Jenkins Reid.

Walters Stutsman explained that the book has themes of Old Hollywood glamour, so they included products to reflect that theme.

The box included a sugar scrub from a Michigan company, pencils, a notecard, a headband and sprinkles from Portland. Every box also comes with a discussion question list.

“If you want to use it for your own book club, you can,” Walters Stutsman said. “And we also run an online, virtual book club through Facebook.”

Online the group reviews the discussion questions, but the duo also just plays it by ear and responds to questions or discussions their book club members might have.

The box also contains a list of all the participating vendors, so that if the member wants to purchase something afterward, “which we really hope you do and go support the businesses that we have in the box,” Walters Stutsman said, “you can easily find them online.”

The box isn’t just visual, it includes a music playlist and a recipe.

Concerning the music playlist, Dechant said, “If you want to put it on when you're opening it ... or taking a bath, like invoke the whole book right from your tub,” Dechant said chuckling. “It’s supposed to be an experience.”

The recipes reflect the theme of the book as well. They encourage book clubs to prepare one of the recipes for a meeting.

Walters Stutsman said Jamie Hawkins from Common Spirits created a custom drink recipe for the last box that had the Old Hollywood theme.

“The character has some Cuban roots, so it had kind of had a Cuban flair to it,” Walters Stutsman said. “We try to incorporate lots of pieces of the book.”

Those who want to subscribe pay $49 per box plus shipping and tax. That is charged quarterly.

“The nice thing about our subscription is you can pause any time,” Dechant said. “We do announce which book is going to be in the box two to three weeks ahead of time, so if it’s something you’ve already read ahead of time on your own, you can pause your subscription so you’re not going to be charged for something you’ve already read, ‘cause no woman likes that.”

And people can cancel at any time as well.

ALL FICTION

The books are all fiction, and include a mix of genres.

“We’re definitely going to include a thriller pretty soon,” Walters Stutsman said. They have had fantasy and historical fiction. They also try to include main characters of different ages.

Walters Stutsman in a few months, the selection will include an octogenarian.

“We try to make it something that a lot of different women can identify themselves,” she said.

Shelfrighteous also offers a box for the younger set. They tend to be thought-provokers, such as the most recent box of “Dear Martin” and “Watch Us Rise,” which concern social justice.

Like the adult boxes, there are more than just books included.

“There are fun things that any kid would enjoy,” Walters Stutsman said. “They’re not gender specific or age specific, I mean it’s for the interest of your specific kid.”

The box includes five products. There are no discussion questions.

“We took a poll of our kids at home and they are just coming out of school and they have no interest,” Walters Stutsman said. The boxes do, though, include a playlist.

The response to Shelfrighteous has been much more than either woman expected.

“We assumed that it pretty much would stay local initially,” Dechant said. “And we have shipped to Alaska, to Maine, to Florida, to Texas, to California. I mean we’re a little bit of everywhere.”

In April, Shelfrighteous was even featured on the cable/streaming channel AMC.

Dechant explained that AMC found them online and reached out to do the interview.

“It’s been a very humbling experience just to know there are so many other people that are looking for connection and to support other women in business as we are,” Dechant said. “It’s been really exciting for us.”