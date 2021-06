This post is written by Kelley Cormier, division chief of the Division for Food Safety, Center for Nutrition, USAID Bureau for Resilience and Food Security (RFS). The past year has been unprecedented, to say the least. But despite the challenges we've faced, I am proud of how USAID and our partners have advanced a global food safety agenda that is inextricably linked to achieving the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) related to good health and well-being, ending hunger and ending poverty. Last year, in commemoration of World Food Safety Day, we launched USAID’s Division for Food Safety within the Center for Nutrition. The moment marked an elevation of food safety as an agency development priority during a time when disruptions to food systems and nutrition services as a result of the COVID-19 crisis were commanding our attention. Since then, the Center for Nutrition has been leading the agency’s efforts to address food safety risks where we work.