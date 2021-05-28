PFAS News Roundup
The Boston Globe reported that more Massachusetts communities are finding elevated levels of toxic PFAS in their drinking water. Of the public water sources that have tested for PFAS under new state regulations, one in five reported contamination above the state’s strict new standards. In October the state implemented one of the nation’s most stringent limits on six of the more common PFAS detected in water: 20 parts per trillion for combined PFOS, PFOA, PFHxS, PFNA, PFHpA and PFDA.www.ewg.org