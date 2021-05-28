Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Politics

PFAS News Roundup

EWG
 19 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Boston Globe reported that more Massachusetts communities are finding elevated levels of toxic PFAS in their drinking water. Of the public water sources that have tested for PFAS under new state regulations, one in five reported contamination above the state’s strict new standards. In October the state implemented one of the nation’s most stringent limits on six of the more common PFAS detected in water: 20 parts per trillion for combined PFOS, PFOA, PFHxS, PFNA, PFHpA and PFDA.

www.ewg.org
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Michigan State
State
Maine State
State
Massachusetts State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Richard Blumenthal
Person
Jeanne Shaheen
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Pfas#Water Contamination#Food Contact Materials#Europe#Pfas News Roundup#The Boston Globe#Pfos#Pfoa#Pfhxs#Pfna#Pfhpa#Pfda#The Sierra Club#Ewg#The Department Of Defense#Air Force#Navy#The Defense Department#Sunscreen#Mamavation
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
United States Navy
Country
Denmark
News Break
Politics
Related
Congress & Courtsmanchesterinklink.com

Congressional Roundup: job training, PFAS, toll marketplace

It’s June 3, 2021. Here’s a roundup of what’s been going on recently with New Hampshire’s Congressional Delegation. U.S. Senators Maggie Hassan (D-NH), Todd Young (R-IN), Catherine Cortez Masto (D-NV), and Tim Scott (R-SC) recently reintroduced legislation that would expand educational assistance programs to help ensure that employers have the tools to hire and retrain workers. The Upskilling and Retraining Assistance Act would increase the amount of tax-free educational assistance that employees in workforce development programs can receive from their employers, and would modernize the program to cover expenses for tools and technology that are required for educational programs.
Laconia, NHmanchesterinklink.com

Congressional Roundup: WOW Trail, PFAS, Cybercrimes

It’s June 1, 2021. Here’s a roundup of recent news from New Hampshire’s Congressional Delegation. Congressman Chris Pappas (NH-01), member of the House Committee on Transportation and Infrastructure, hosted a walking conversation on the WOW Rail Trail in Laconia with local and state leaders to discuss his priorities for transportation and infrastructure investments, including his legislation to connect America’s walking and biking paths.
Beauty & FashionKXLY

Study finds toxic chemicals called PFAS in makeup

The “No PFAS in Cosmetics Act” was introduced in the U.S. House and Senate on Tuesday following the release of a new study that found high levels of a marker for toxic PFAS substances in 52% of 231 makeup products purchased in the United States and Canada. Some of the...
New York City, NYspectrumlocalnews.com

PFAS emissions could be easier to identify under new federal rule

The Environmental Protection Agency will be required to identify and publicly share the sources of PFAS emissions under a new provision announced Tuesday by U.S. Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand. The move comes as PFAS chemical contaminations have been at issue in upstate New York communities in recent years and as policymakers...
Skin CareNewswise

Unlabeled PFAS chemicals detected in makeup

Newswise — Makeup wearers may be absorbing and ingesting potentially toxic per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances (PFAS), according to a new study published today in Environmental Science & Technology Letters. The researchers found high fluorine levels--indicating the probable presence of PFAS--in most waterproof mascara, liquid lipsticks, and foundations tested. Some of the products with the highest fluorine levels underwent further analysis and were all confirmed to contain at least four PFAS of concern. The majority of products with high fluorine, including those confirmed to have PFAS, had no PFAS listed on the label.
Congress & Courtsmanchesterinklink.com

Congressional Roundup: Fishermen masks, Blinken questions, PFAS regulations

It’s June 15, 2021. Here is a roundup of recent news from New Hampshire’s Congressional Delegation. Following a recent push by U.S. Senator Maggie Hassan, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and the Coast Guard recently announced updated guidance stating that commercial fishermen who are fully vaccinated do not need to wear a mask while outside on a commercial fishing vessel. Prior to this updated guidance, commercial fishermen were required to wear a mask while they work. The updated guidance comes after Senator Hassan and Senator Lisa Murkowski (R-AK) pushed the agencies to loosen restrictions for fully vaccinated commercial fishermen after hearing from fishermen in their states that wearing a mask while they work is unsafe.
Beauty & Fashiondnyuz.com

Half of U.S. cosmetics contain toxic chemicals, study says

More than half the cosmetics sold in the United States and Canada likely contain high levels of a toxic industrial compound linked to serious health conditions, including cancer and reduced birth weight, according to a new study. Researchers at the University of Notre Dame tested more than 230 commonly used...
CancerWebMD

PFAS: What to Know?

PFAS stands for perfluoroalkyl or polyfluoroalkyl substances. (You may know them by an older term “PFCs,” or perfluorochemicals). It’s a group of chemicals that manufacturers use to make everyday household products, as well as things in industries like:. Aerospace. Construction. Electronics. The military. PFAS chemicals don't break down easily over...
Skin CareTree Hugger

Toxic and Unlabeled PFAS Chemicals Found in Numerous Cosmetics

If you wear makeup on a regular basis, you could be absorbing toxic per- and polyfluoroalkyl chemicals (PFAS) through your skin, tear ducts, and mouth. This discovery is revealed in a new study published this week in the journal Environmental Science & Technology Letters. After testing 231 products across eight...
tillamookmastergardeners.com

PFAS – Forever is a long time.

Per- and Poly-Fluoro-Alkyl-Substances (PFAS) is a class of chemicals that have evolved to become a global environmental and health contaminant. This article will identify and discuss PFAS , provide a brief background, discuss the health risks of PFAS, how the process of contamination occurs, and list common sources of PFAS. Of special concern to gardeners and agriculturists is the presence of PFAS in various fertilizers. Considerations for avoidance of commercial products are listed. References are numbered and hyperlinked (X) throughout the article for further reading.
Sharon, MAtownofsharon.net

PFAS Information

New Commonwealth PFAS Regulations in Drinking Water. What is the Sharon Water Department doing in response to these new regulations?. According to the EPA website, Per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances (PFAS) are a group of man-made chemicals that includes PFOA, PFOS, GenX, and many other chemicals. PFAS have been manufactured and used in a variety of industries around the globe, including in the United States since the 1940s. PFOA and PFOS have been the most extensively produced and studied of these chemicals. Both chemicals are very persistent in the environment and in the human body – meaning they don’t break down and they can accumulate over time. There is evidence that exposure to PFAS can lead to adverse human health effects.
LifestylePosted by
LIVESTRONG.com

Tap Water vs. Bottled Water: Which Is Better?

Summer is just around the corner, and as the temps rise you probably find yourself guzzling more and more water. First, high five for staying hydrated! Now, here's a question: Do you quench your thirst by filling a glass from the kitchen faucet, or do you twist open bottled H2O?
Congress & CourtsHappi

US Senators Introduce ‘No PFAS in Cosmetics’ Act

US Senators Richard Blumenthal (D-CT) and Susan Collins (R-ME) introduced the No PFAS in Cosmetics Act, which would ban the inclusion of PFAS chemicals in cosmetics products, such as make-up, moisturizer and perfume. The bill was co-sponsored by Senators Angus King (I-ME), Dianne Feinstein (D-CA), Maggie Hassan (D-NH), Jeanne Shaheen (D-NH) and Kirsten Gillibrand (D-NY).
Skin Carefoxwilmington.com

Makeup products may contain potentially toxic PFAS chemicals, study warns

A new study is warning that people who wear makeup may be unknowingly absorbing potentially toxic chemicals into their bodies. In a study published Tuesday in Environmental Science & Technology Letters, researchers found high fluorine levels, which indicates the probable presence of per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances (PFAS) in most waterproof mascara, liquid lipsticks and foundations that were tested.
Beauty & Fashioncosmeticsandtoiletries.com

Cosmetics Study Prompts Legislation to Ban PFAs

A study published today (June 15, 2021) in Environmental Science & Technology Letters surveyed some 231 cosmetics and revealed the presence of high levels of fluorinated compounds in some products. According to the authors, this indicates the probable presence of PFAS and calls the safety of the products into question. Additionally, the PFAS were undisclosed in product ingredient lists—exposing a gap in U.S. and Canadian label laws, the authors report. As a result, U.S. senators are introducing the "No PFAS in Cosmetics" Act to ban PFAS from makeup and personal care products.
Portland, MEwgan.com

Plastic bag ban in effect July 1st

A statewide ban on plastic bags is going into effect on July 1. Our CBS 13 news partners report that, for those who don’t have any on hand, you’ll have pay at least $0.05 for a paper bag or a reusable bag made of plastic. Some are supportive of the ban on single-use plastic bags. but, like anything else, there are pros and cons to the law. Serena Merrill works for Instacart, which says it charges people if there’s a local or state law on the books, like in Portland.
Skin CarePosted by
LiveScience

Cancer-causing chemical found in 78 sunscreen products

An independent testing lab has detected the chemical benzene, a known human carcinogen, in 78 sunscreen products and is now calling on the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) to recall the products. The lab, Valisure, checks medications and health care products for quality. Recently, the company tested nearly 300...