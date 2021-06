A new Ashe skin is coming to Overwatch, as part of Ashe’s Deadlock Challenge. The challenge will be starting very soon. This event was announced on the official Overwatch Twitter account yesterday. In that tweet, players could see Ashe’s silhouette – presumably in her new skin – as well as when it will take place, during a short teaser video clip. If it follows the same pattern as previous similar events, it will also last for several weeks, and players will need to fulfil objectives such as winning nine games. When they do, they will then likely be able to unlock this Legendary new skin. Read on to see when this New Ashe Skin Overwatch – Ashe’s Deadlock Challenge will take place.