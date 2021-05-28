Cancel
Behind Viral Videos

TikToker goes viral after accusing Converse of stealing her National Parks design

dexerto.com
 28 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA TikToker has gone viral after she accused sneaker brand Converse of stealing a design she once submitted to them and was never credited for, detailing all the evidence in a short video. Cecilia Monge, a 22-year-old from Miami, applied for a design internship at Converse in 2019, and for...

Behind Viral VideosVice

How Emma Rogue turned her viral vintage TikTok into an IRL shop

As TikTok takes over social media (with trend forecasters predicting the app will have more US-based Gen Z users than Instagram by year-end), some of the most popular TikTok creators are also beginning to seep into the music industry, with stars like LilHuddy and Dixie D’Amelio making names for themselves far beyond the confines of the app. The latest industry to feel TikTok’s ripple effect? Fashion, specifically retail. Walking down Stanton Street on the Lower East Side of New York City, you’ll find two new vintage “Gen Z stores”: Bowery Showroom, opened by Matt Choon, and Rogue, founded by viral TikTok thrifter Emma Rogue. The street has already been dubbed the “TikTok block”.
Designers & CollectionsFASHION Magazine |

Fast Fashion Giant Shein Accused of Stealing From Small Designers — Again

Designer Mariama Diallo spoke out on social media, accusing the brand of copying her dress design. “How can I even keep up?”. To the unfamiliar eye, navigating shein.com is kind of like getting lost in a carnival maze. The flashing deals, the promo pop-ups and the overwhelming amount of subheadings all contribute to the unique experience of using the e-commerce fast fashion site.
ApparelThe American Genius

Converse in viral kerfuffle over alleged design theft

(BUSINESS ENTREPRENEUR) Aspiring shoe designer Cecilia Monge accused Converse of stealing her designs she submitted as part of an internship application. In a TikTok video that quickly went viral, aspiring designer Cecilia Monge (@ceci.monge) showed her portfolio designs she sent Converse when applying for a 2009 internship with the popular sneaker company. Converse never replied to her application, but that doesn’t mean the didn’t receive her designs. Lo and behold, two years later, Monge felt “shook” to see the new Converse National Parks shoes with designs and colors uncannily similar to her own work. We can’t say the giant Nike subsidiary, Converse, definitely stole Monge’s ideas, but we can share the original TikTok video and a follow up video by Monge and let you decide for yourself.
Behind Viral Videosaudacy.com

TikTok hack of buttering popcorn with a straw goes viral

A woman on TikTok has gone viral for a hack that will guarantee an even distribution of butter for your popcorn while you're at the movie theater. Colleen Lapp explained in her video, "I love butter popcorn but I hate when the butter is only at the top, so I use a plastic straw all the way down in the popcorn bucket to get the butter to the very bottom and all the way through."
Behind Viral Videosdexerto.com

‘Bourbon Wife’ goes viral on TikTok for hilarious taste test fails

A ‘Bourbon Wife’ on TikTok is going viral for her painful attempts to share in her husband’s hobby, and people are loving her persistence. TikTok fame can spark off dancing trends or creative uses of the platform, and non-bourbon-drinking Erin Plummer found one that’s been getting more love from the site’s audience. If you’ve seen a few of her clips, then you’ve caught her catchy opening before picking out a new bottle from her husband’s collection.
Texas StatePosted by
95.5 KLAQ

That Famous Texas TikTok Beekeeper is Being Accused of Faking Her Viral Videos

A couple of months ago, I wrote this article on a TikTok user whose entire content was about saving bees. Erika Thompson, whose TikTok username is @texasbeeworks, is a professional beekeeper with her own company, Texas Bee Works. Thompson is saving the lives of bees one by one in Austin. She has over four million followers on TikTok with lots of videos of her showing her skills saving the bees. Or at least, that's what she led us to believe!
Animalsabc7amarillo.com

Matted dog goes viral after Tiktok haircut

KANSAS CITY Missouri - He was another of the many animals in the US picked up as a stray. But how many of them become social media sensations?. It's time to meet -- Simon. Emily Holwick has the story. It's a video seen around the world. "Possibly one of the...
Buffalo, NYWLTX.com

Buffalo tattoo shop goes viral on TikTok with its 'gumball tattoos'

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Cody Stephan has been drawing since he was 4 but didn't turn his passion into a career until he realized the medical field wasn't for him. "I was planning on doing tattooing to pay for college and becoming a brain surgeon," Stephan said. "I just didn't know if I wanted to be in school that long."
Designers & Collectionsfashionweekdaily.com

Beyoncé Makes Her First Foray Into Swimwear With Ivy Park’s New Summer Collection

When dreaming up her next Ivy Park x Adidas drop, it’s clear Beyonce had one thing on her mind: a brightly-colored summer wardrobe. The performer’s popular high fashion-inspired activewear brand took to Instagram today to tease waves crashing with a “How do you flex?” tagline written across the screen as it gave a first look at its premiere swimwear range.
Behind Viral VideosPosted by
Z107.3

Shia LaBeouf Inadvertently Goes Viral on TikTok

Shia LaBeouf is now TikTok famous. On Saturday (June 12), TikTok user @Kaylimadisyn uploaded a video of the actor singing "Happy Birthday" to a fellow restaurant customer while eating breakfast in a California restaurant. In just 24 hours, the video already had over 3.6 million views. "When you go out...
Theater & Dancewopular.com

Teachers' The Greatest Showman Student Tiktok Dance Goes Viral

Their version of From Now On from the musical is watched more than 900,000 times in three weeks. Teachers are quizzed after concerns raised in light of the Black Lives Matter movement. Town hall officials used a counter-terrorism programme to investigate if school history lessons are fuelling extremism. Teachers were...
Behind Viral Videosdebatepost.com

Hair Color: This Flattering Red Color Goes Viral on TikTok

The redhead It’s one of the hair dyes most irresistible that exist. There is something extremely special in this tonality that makes those who wear it stand out immediately and as it happens that there are few lucky ones who can say that it is their color natural, the rest we must look for other alternatives to achieve it. The positive side is that it is a possibility for everyone if we look for the one that best highlights our skin tone.
Tampa, FLgetnews.info

Viral video of full body tattoo transformation shows the power of a good makeup artist

Tampa, FL – June 24, 2021 – A social media star with 200,000 followers who is a self-described tattoo addict with more than 72 richly colored tattoos covering his legs, arms, chest and neck, including ten tattoos on his face and skull wanted to undergo a massive transformation. The project would see him cover up every single tattoo across his entire body in only a few hours. Taking on the enormous challenge was the job of 24-year-old makeup artist, Raven Bourne, a Tampa-based woman of color who, up until the day of the transformation, had only ever covered up small tattoos.
Behind Viral Videosmarketresearchtelecast.com

Do you have a double? A man goes viral on TikTok for his identical resemblance to Prince Harry

They say that each person has a double in the smallest corner of the world, and the prince harry seems to make this theory effective. The 36-year-old Duke of Sussex can easily ask Kevin Ganus to assist him in any event that he is unable or unwilling to attend. This man is a soccer teacher and coach from Arkansas, United States, and he bears a lot of resemblance to the husband of Meghan Markle.