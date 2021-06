Jimmie Allen and his bride, Alexis Gale, turned to social media to give fans their first look inside the couple's gorgeous wedding. Allen and Gale wed on May 27, and while a few of the guests at their wedding posted photos of the venue, the couple themselves kept quiet online until May 30, when each of them posted pictures revealing that the beautiful venue for their nuptials was the Lake House Inn in Pennsylvania, located centrally between Manhattan and Philadelphia.