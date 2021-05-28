Cancel
Japan in No Hurry to Get Vaccinated. Just 1% Injected So Far

By Dennis Normile
anti-empire.com
 20 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTwo months before the scheduled start of the Olympic Games in Tokyo, COVID-19 cases are rising steeply in Japan while immunization is moving at a glacial pace. Only 1% of the population is fully vaccinated, a much lower fraction than in the United States, Europe, India, and China. That has led some to ask whether the Olympics should proceed, and others to urge an overhaul of the cumbersome immunization campaign and a rethink of Japan’s regulatory approach—which so far has authorized only one vaccine, produced by Pfizer and BioNTech.

anti-empire.com
