The NRHEG Panthers entered the Section 2AA high school baseball tournament as the No. 12 seed and an underdog to escape even the opening round. On Monday afternoon, their season came to an end after claiming wins over No. 2 Blue Earth Area, No. 5 Minnesota Valley Lutheran and No. 8 Medford as the Panthers suffered their second loss of the playoffs at the hands of the No. 4 Sibley East Wolverines, this time to the tune of 13-3 in five innings.