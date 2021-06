A win Saturday would put the Oregon baseball team a game away from moving on to Super Regionals. To take that next step, the Ducks will turn to a hometown kid on the mound. The ace of the UO baseball staff this season has been junior left-hander Robert Ahlstrom. Just a few years ago, he was a wiry four-sport athlete at North Eugene High School, a guy whose only contact with the Oregon baseball program came when he’d scrounge up a ticket to sit in the stands at PK Park. On Saturday, the fans sitting in those same stands will be watching as Ahlstrom tries to get the Ducks one step closer to winning the Eugene Regional in the NCAA Championship tournament.