Jordan Davis Announces ‘Buy Dirt’ Tour Dates, Seaforth and MacKenzie Porter to Join

By Robyn Collins
106.3 Cowboy Country
 19 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Jordan Davis will be hitting the road this fall to support his latest EP, Buy Dirt. The title track off the project, which features superstar Luke Bryan, is also the name of the tour. The Buy Dirt Tour is scheduled to kick off on September 9 in Minneapolis and run...

