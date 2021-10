The Fulton School at St. Albans will be merging with Chesterfield Day School ahead of the 2022 school year. The announcement came Friday via news release after several months of “thorough discussion and an in-depth review” by the governing boards of the two Montessori schools. The merger will be effective July 1, 2022, and will operate as The Fulton School at 1100 White Road in Chesterfield. The announcement did not include details of how the St. Albans campus will be used.

CHESTERFIELD, MO ・ 11 DAYS AGO