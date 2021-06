As Oregon struggles to get more people vaccinated, it is stockpiling vaccines. The state now has enough on hand to last about 80 days, if the current vaccination rate holds. In one of its latest -- and biggest -- recent deliveries, the Oregon Health Authority received 60,000 doses of Johnson & Johnson vaccine on Sunday. Compared with the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines that require two doses, this one only needs one for full inoculation. And it can be stored in a refrigerator. The Pfizer and Moderna vaccines must be stored at freezing or ultra cold temperatures.