The 7-day average COVID cases in Flagler County is the lowest it’s been since early on in the pandemic according to fresh data, no doubt thanks to the high rate of vaccine distribution within the county. 47.98% of the population are now fully vaccinated, according to CDC data. Another figure, reported by Covid Act Now, lists the percentage with at least one dose as being 50.3%. And with their fully vaccinated number being lower than the CDC’s, it’s possible the updated one-dose figure is actually even higher.