The Tennessee tennis team is headed to the quarterfinals, after rallying to defeat Arizona 4-3 in the third round of the NCAA Tournament. After a 12 day break since their second round match, the No. 3 seed Vols opened the day by taking the doubles point in dominating fashion. On court one, the Australian duo of Adam Walton and Pat Harper made quick work of Carlos Hassey and Alejandro Reguant, 6-2.