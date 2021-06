In the post-Millennial mania for contemporary art, Andy Warhol – already one of the four or five most famous artists of the 20th Century – became a particular obsession with deep-pocketed collectors. Indeed, his Silver Car Crash (Double Disaster) fetched $105 million in 2013. But of late, the big money has been on the likes of Basquiat, Hirst, Koons and even Gerhard Richter, whose Abstraktes Bild (649-2) sold at auction at Sotheby’s Hong Kong last October for $27.6 million – the most ever for a Western artist in an Asia based gallery. (Basquiat’s Untitled went for a jaw-dropping $110 million in New York in 2016.)