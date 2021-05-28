New Wetlands Management Framework Announced For New York City
To an outside observer, the Graniteville Swamp is a picturesque wetland located on the northern shore of Staten Island. Surrounded by strip malls and service roads, it offers an escape from the industrial area around it. Black-crowned night herons and yellow warblers jet across the sky, narrowly missing the branches of red oak trees. In the water, muskrats and spotted salamanders swim below while flowers float on the surface.untappedcities.com