Patrols will be increasing on Route 48 from Raymond to Decatur over the next month as police continue to tighten down on speeders and distracted drivers after fatalities have increased. A committee meeting that was joined by State Representative Avery Bourne, US Representative Rodney Davis, a Representative for State Senator Doris Turner, Christian County Sheriff Bruce Kettelkamp, multiple law enforcement officers, Mayors, and even a spokesperson from IDOT were on hand with the Illinois State Police to discuss what they saw as issues or problems with IL Route 48.