Baseball

Around the Farm 5/27/21: Martinez continues hot start for Hillcats

By Tony Lastoria
indiansbaseballinsider.com
 2021-05-28

Cover picture for the articleDouble-A:: Binghamton Rumble Ponies 3, Akron RubberDucks 2 (F/8) (Game 1); Binghamton Rumble Ponies 8, Akron RubberDucks 7 (Game 2) Angel Martinez (2B, Lynchburg): 2-4, 2B, HR, 2 R, RBI – Martinez cranked his second homer of the season to lead off the win for the Hillcats and then doubled to...

indiansbaseballinsider.com

Comments / 0

