Female trade certificate holders, much like those holding post-secondary credentials, earn persistently less than their male counterparts. This is not only true in male-dominated trades, but in female-dominated ones as well. The gap in earnings does not improve over time – in fact, it increases. Women also continue to represent only a very small proportion of skilled trades workers and they are mostly in low-paying trades. However, some policy initiatives in a national strategy could be put in place to both address the gender earnings gap as well as to make the skilled trades in general – and high-paying trades specifically – a more suitable option for a growing number of women, particularly as we attempt to address a post-pandemic economy.