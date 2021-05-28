Why Veterans Are Targeted by Radicals Online

When Rutgers University decided to fully remote in Spring 2020, it meant that I—a midshipman in the Rutgers/Princeton Naval Reserve Officers Training Corps (NROTC) detachment—gained an unprecedented amount of flexibility to choose when and where I attended my college courses. I felt a responsibility to make use of this unusual circumstance to replace the training I would lose while not on campus. With that in mind, I approached the Marine Corps members of the NROTC staff with a proposition: If I could take my classes from anywhere, then perhaps I could use this flexibility to train in ways I could not under ordinary circumstances, when attendance on campus was required. Unit leaders were incredibly supportive, and we reached an agreement that if I could find a training course willing to take me on as a student, then they would do what they could to make it happen. I knew what course I wanted: Combat Hunter School, which I first learned about while reading General James Mattis’ book Call Sign Chaos (Penguin Random House, 2019). The course teaches Marines to read their surroundings and make swift tactical decisions in dynamic situations. With my limited exposure to the tactical side of the Marine Corps, this course seemed likely to help me become a sounder, more proficient future combat leader.