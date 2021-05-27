Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Politics

Governor Polis Signs Bills Into Law

colorado.gov
 30 days ago

DENVER - Today, Governor Jared Polis signed eight bills. Governor Polis signed the following bills in ceremonies:. SB21-077 Remove Lawful Presence Verification Credentialing Sponsored by Senator J. Gonzales & Representatives A. Benavidez & C. Kipp. HB21-1103 Media Literacy Implementation Sponsored by Representatives L. Cutter & B. McLachlan and Senators B....

www.colorado.gov
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jared Polis
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bills#Sb21 077#Hb21 1143#Hb21 1227#Hb21 1256
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Related
Denver, COGrand Junction Daily Sentinel

Polis signs health care, prescription drug bills into law

DENVER (AP) — Colorado Gov. Jared Polis has signed into law legislation that will require insurers to offer a standard health plan to individuals and small business and sanction hospitals and other health care providers that don't participate in lowering costs. What was once envisioned as a so-called “public option”...
Colorado Statecoloradonewsline.com

Polis signs Colorado Option bill into law, along with bill meant to reduce prescription drug prices

Gov. Jared Polis on Wednesday signed two bills that increase government regulation of health care in an attempt to lower prices for consumers. Originally, House Bill 21-1232 would have established a public health insurance option if private insurance carriers failed to lower premium rates for plans on Colorado’s health insurance exchange, Connect for Health Colorado.
Politicsmainesenate.org

Governor signs into law Sen. Daughtry bill to provide transparency about pesticides used at schools

AUGUSTA — On Monday, Gov. Janet Mills signed into law a bill from Sen. Mattie Daughtry, D-Brunswick. LD 524, “Resolve, Directing the Board of Pesticides Control To Research Workable Methods To Collect Pesticide Sales and Use Records for the Purpose of Providing Information to the Public,” will improve transparency about what pesticides are being used on school grounds.
Politicsrealvail.com

Polis signs into law the Colorado Outdoor Equity Grant Program

A coalition of outdoor advocacy and conservation groups, including local SOS Outreach, issued the following press release on Monday as Gov. Jared Polis signed into law the Colorado Outdoor Equity Grant Program:. BLACK HAWK, CO – Today, Governor Jared Polis signed HB21-1318 into law, officially creating the Colorado Outdoor Equity...
Politicscannabisnewsworld.com

New York Governor Signs Marijuana Legalization Bill, Hours After Lawmakers Put It On His Desk

New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo (D) signed a marijuana legalization bill into law on Wednesday, just hours after lawmakers sent it to his desk the night before. “The bill creates automatic expungement of previous marijuana convictions that would now be legal,” the governor said. “This is a historic day.” #BREAKING: I just signed legislation legalizing adult-use cannabis. The bill creates automatic expungement of previous marijuana convictions that would now be legal. This is a historic day. I thank the Leader and Speaker and the tireless advocacy of so many. — Andrew Cuomo (@NYGovCuomo) March 31, 2021 https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js Here’s a summary of the main components of the 128-page New York marijuana legalization bill: -Adults 21 and older would be able to possess and purchase marijuana products from licensed retailers, which are expected to launch sometime in 2022. -Effective immediately, there would be no penalties for public possession of up to three ounces of cannabis or 24 grams of marijuana concentrates, and people could store up to five pounds of cannabis at home. -Adults could also cultivate up to six plants for personal use, three of which could be mature. A maximum of 12 plants could be grown per household with more than one adult. Homegrow would not take effect until regulators set rules for it, and they would have a maximum of six months to do so for medical patients and must do so for adult-use consumers no later than 18 months after the first retail recreational sales begin. -People with convictions for marijuana-related activity made legal under the legislation would have their records automatically expunged. -Protections against discrimination in housing, educational access and parental rights would be instituted for people who consume cannabis or work in the marijuana industry. -A system of licenses for commercial cultivators, processors, distributors, retailers, cooperatives…
Politicsdearborn.org

Governor Whitmer Signs Bipartisan Bills to Help Veterans, Make Other Improvements to Law

LANSING, Mich. — Today, Governor Whitmer signed Senate Bill 10, Senate Bill 440, House Bill 4040, House Bill 4050, House Bill 4122. “All the bills I signed today make a difference in the lives of Michiganders,” said Governor Whitmer. “Senate Bill 10 and House Bill 4122 make it easier for veterans to obtain county veteran services, benefits, and cash assistance, giving back to those who have sacrificed for our nation.”
U.S. Politicscannabisnewsworld.com

New Mexico House Approves Marijuana Legalization Bill In Special Session

New Mexico House lawmakers approved a revised marijuana legalization bill on Wednesday, sending the proposal to the Senate, where lawmakers are scheduled to consider it later in the day. HB 2 was approved on the House floor on a 38–32 vote shortly after noon. Earlier in the day, the full Senate voted 23–13 to passed accompanying legislation, SB 2, that would automatically expunge most low-level cannabis crimes. Provisions in the two bills were originally part of a single piece of legislation, HB 12, that passed the House during the regular session but stalled on the Senate floor. Going into the special session, backers spun off the criminal justice matters in an effort to win support from Republicans and moderate Democrats who complained the proposal as a whole was too broad. An afternoon hearing by the Senate’s Committee of the Whole will consider HB 2 alongside a competing legalization proposal, SB 3, from Sen. Cliff Pirtle (R), who began circulating draft legislation last week. The Republican lawmaker’s bill takes a simpler approach to legalization than HB 2, with lower taxes, no social equity provisions and a larger portion of tax revenue going to local governments. Both bills would allow adults to grow cannabis at home, and neither would allow local governments to ban cannabis businesses. Senate Bill 2 has passed the Senate and heads to the House! This legislation accompanies the Cannabis Regulation Act and ensures that New Mexico prioritizes social justice in the process of legalizing recreational cannabis, including expunging related criminal records. https://t.co/lTU5rkhQmD — Michelle Lujan Grisham (@GovMLG) March 31, 2021 Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham called this week’s special session primarily to push legalization across the finish line. If the remaining steps on the bills go smoothly, they could be sent to the governor for her signature by the end of the…
Labor IssuesGazette

Polis signs bill allowing farmworkers to unionize

Gov. Jared Polis on Friday signed into law a measure backed by Democrats that will grant farmworkers the right to join unions and engage in collective bargaining. “For too long, a certain kind of worker has been fully or partially excluded from protections that every other worker in Colorado takes for granted,” said Polis, who arrived to the bill signing ceremony on the west steps of the state Capitol to chants of "Sí se puede!" ("Yes we can" in Spanish.)
HomelessKMJ

Governor Newsom, Legislative Leaders Announce Eviction Moratorium Extension

(KMJ) – Governor Newsom and legislative leaders announced that the current eviction moratorium will be extended through September 30, 2021. $5 billion in federal rental assistance will be used to help state tenants and small landlords and protect vulnerable households from eviction. The agreement widens rental assistance by increasing reimbursement...