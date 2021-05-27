Governor Polis Signs Bills Into Law

New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo (D) signed a marijuana legalization bill into law on Wednesday, just hours after lawmakers sent it to his desk the night before. “The bill creates automatic expungement of previous marijuana convictions that would now be legal,” the governor said. “This is a historic day.” #BREAKING: I just signed legislation legalizing adult-use cannabis. The bill creates automatic expungement of previous marijuana convictions that would now be legal. This is a historic day. I thank the Leader and Speaker and the tireless advocacy of so many. — Andrew Cuomo (@NYGovCuomo) March 31, 2021 https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js Here’s a summary of the main components of the 128-page New York marijuana legalization bill: -Adults 21 and older would be able to possess and purchase marijuana products from licensed retailers, which are expected to launch sometime in 2022. -Effective immediately, there would be no penalties for public possession of up to three ounces of cannabis or 24 grams of marijuana concentrates, and people could store up to five pounds of cannabis at home. -Adults could also cultivate up to six plants for personal use, three of which could be mature. A maximum of 12 plants could be grown per household with more than one adult. Homegrow would not take effect until regulators set rules for it, and they would have a maximum of six months to do so for medical patients and must do so for adult-use consumers no later than 18 months after the first retail recreational sales begin. -People with convictions for marijuana-related activity made legal under the legislation would have their records automatically expunged. -Protections against discrimination in housing, educational access and parental rights would be instituted for people who consume cannabis or work in the marijuana industry. -A system of licenses for commercial cultivators, processors, distributors, retailers, cooperatives…