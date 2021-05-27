Governor Polis Takes Action in Response to COVID-19 Pandemic
DENVER - Governor Polis took action in response to the COVID-19 pandemic. Governor Polis extended an Executive Order ordering expedited unemployment insurance claim processing to provide relief to Coloradans impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic. Additionally, Governor Polis extended an Executive Order temporarily suspending statutes to maintain eligibility for Medicaid and Children’s Basic Health Plan enrollees, increasing the Medicaid home health workforce, and eliminating cost sharing for COVID-19 testing and treatment.www.colorado.gov