NOTICE AND ORDER FOR HEARING ON PETITION FOR FORMAL PROBATE OF WILL AND APPOINTMENT OF PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVE AND NOTICE TO CREDITORS. It is Ordered and Notice is given that on July 12, 2021 at 8:30 a.m., a hearing will be held in this Court at Glenwood, Minnesota, on a petition for the formal probate of an instrument purporting to be the decedent’s Will dated March 16, 2007 and for appointment of Arlene Cochran whose address is 704 5th Street SE, Glenwood, MN 56334 as Personal Representative of the decedent’s estate in an unsupervised administration.