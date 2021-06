CINCINNATI, June 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Kroger Health, the healthcare division of The Kroger Co. (KR) - Get Report, is eager to motivate more Americans to get the COVID-19 vaccine to better protect communities across America. Through the newly launched #CommunityImmunity Giveaway, Kroger Health will provide customers and Kroger Family of Companies associates the opportunity to win life-changing prizes like one of five $1 million checks or one of 50 "groceries for a year." The giveaway starts today and runs through July 10, 2021, with winners scheduled to be selected weekly.