Duke will go in to the 2021 season with a new starting quarterback, the fourth consecutive year the Blue Devils have had a new face under center in Week One. Despite enrolling at the university in January, 2018, Gunnar Holmberg has yet to register a start and has just 25 pass attempts to his name. Yet, after two quarterbacks transferred out last year, Holmberg is the veteran in the QB room and the odds-on favorite to win the job over an otherwise even more inexperienced depth chart.