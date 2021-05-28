Cancel
Books & Literature

Why 'In the Blink of an Eye' Is a Must-Have on Your Bookshelf

By Piotr Toczyński
No Film School
 19 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIf you’d ask me to recommend you only one filmmaking book, I wouldn't hesitate. My choice would be In the Blink of an Eye by legendary film editor Walter Murch. And actually, I'm not the only one. Seems like Guillermo del Toro feels the same. Let me shed some light...

Guillermo Del Toro
Walter Murch
Francis Ford Coppola
