Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Recipes

Freezer Lasagna Recipe (Makes Two!)

southernsavers.com
 20 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThis post may contain affiliate links. Read our disclosure here. I’m all about working smarter, not harder. And making this freezer lasagna is one of those things that’s just as easy to double as it is to make one. If you make two at a time, then you can either put them both in the freezer or eat one for dinner tonight and save the other one for a future day.

www.southernsavers.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Parmesan Cheese#Cup Noodles#Pasta Sauce#Food Drink#Italian
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Vegetarian
News Break
Recipes
News Break
Food & Drinks
Related
Recipestmj4.com

A Simple Recipe to Make at Home!

With the COVID-19 pandemic, many of us have spent extra time cooking at home. If you’re looking for new recipes, that are simple and healthy, you’re in luck! Erika Schlick is the author of Wandering Palate, a collection of 28 days of travel-inspired healthy Paleo meals that help keep her in remission from Lyme disease and multiple autoimmune conditions. Erika joins us from her home in Los Angeles to share her delicious chimichurri recipe!
Recipesava360.com

Baked Spinach Squares (simple quick recipe)

Tasty Baked Spinach Squares are extremely simple and quick to make! Give this recipe a go! Use any variety of spinach you like, rinsed thoroughly first. --------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Full RECIPE ????. https://recipesaresimple.com/recipe/baked-spinach/. --------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Subscribe to Recipes are Simple: ????https://goo.gl/HX6nTU. Most Recent Videos: ???? https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=UUEL_b1_cchHM9G9gcDl2lrQ. View all my playlists here: ????https://www.youtube.com/user/Recipesaresimple/playlists. ---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Recipeshometownsource.com

Record Recipes (6/6/21 issue)

1/2 pound asparagus, tough ends trimmed, cut into 1-inch pieces. 1 cup feta cheese, crumbled or cut into 1-inch cubes. In a small sauce pan, combine quinoa and water and bring to a boil. Reduce heat to simmer, cover and cook for 15 minutes, until tender, but still chewy and white spirals are visible around each grain. Remove pan from heat, take off the lid, allowing quinoa to cool. Meanwhile, prepare an ice bath by placing 1-2 cups of ice in a medium bowl and adding water. Set aside. Bring another small pan of water to a boil. Add asparagus and cook until crisp-tender, about 4 minutes. Using a slotted spoon or spider, scoop out the asparagus and plunge it into the ice water bath to stop cooking and set the color. Remove the asparagus and pat dry with a paper towel or clean dish cloth. For the dressing, using a microplane, remove the zest from the lemon and cut the lemon in half. Combine the lemon zest and juice from half of the lemon in a small bowl. Add the vinegar, olive oil, tarragon and mint. Add salt and pepper to taste. Whisk to combine. In a medium bowl, combine the peas, diced tomates, asparagus, quinoa, scallions and feta. Toss with the dressing and serve. Makes 4 servings.
Recipessouthfloridareporter.com

Instant Pot French Dip Sandwiches (Video Recipe)

Instant Pot French Dip Sandwiches are a glorious mess of incredibly tender roast beef cooked in beef drippings, herbs, broth, onions, and seasonings, piled high on a crusty roll, and finished with melted cheese! Then you dip every bite in the most flavorful, warm Au jus. This is honestly one of the best sandwiches ever!
Recipestakestwoeggs.com

Mangonada Boba Recipe (Chamoyada)

This sweet, tart and savory Mangonada boba slushie packs an umami punch making it the best summer drink! Grab some frozen mangos and let's cool off. If you need something to cool off with during those warmer sunnier days, try this fresh sweet, savory and refreshing mangonada boba! Pair it with your favorite grilled Vietnamese chicken wings and you have got yourself a bbq party!
Recipeseverydayhealthyrecipes.com

Creamy Dill Mustard Sauce Recipe (Low Fat)

This versatile dill mustard sauce with a healthy twist is sweet, tangy and piquant, perfect with fish, chicken or poured over salads. It’s deliciously creamy but relatively low in calories and made without heavy cream. Ready in seconds!. Dill, mustard and honey make a delicious combination and there are several...
Recipesdelishably.com

Palak Bonda (Spinach Pakora) Recipe

Cooking is one of my passions. I like to make simple, nutritious, and tasty foods at home. Palak bonda (spinach pakora) is made with spinach, chickpea flour, rice flour, onions, herbs, and spices. Crunchy and colorful, it has a wonderful flavor and is nutritious, too. Spinach is a good source...
Recipesfoodlovies.com

Blackberry Buttercream Frosting (5-Minute Recipe)

This blackberry buttercream frosting is so delicious! Plus, it has a very nice texture so you can decorate your favorite desserts and make them look amazing. You can replace the blackberries with other berries, like raspberries or blueberries. Here is the recipe:. Ingredients:. 1 cup blackberries (fresh or frozen, defrosted)
Montclair, NJPosted by
Montclair Local

Marinated strawberries, whipped roasted garlic ricotta toasts (Recipe of the Month)

Today, we’re making marinated strawberries and whipped roasted garlic ricotta toasts. For this recipe, I wanted to highlight the weather getting warm, COVID-19 restrictions loosening, and (at least I have it) the urge to host dinner parties again. I thought it would be fun to show one of my absolute favorite canapés that can also serve as a breakfast, lunch, or even dinner snack on its own.
Recipeseasybudgetrecipes.com

The Best Grilled Pork Chops (Easy Recipe)

THIS POST MAY CONTAIN AFFILIATE LINKS. PLEASE SEE OUR FULL DISCLOSURE POLICY FOR DETAILS. This is the Best Grilled Pork Chops recipe. It’s easy to make, and it’s a family favorite during the summer. The grilled pork chop marinade helps keep the meat juicy. It costs about $14.14 to make...
Recipescookeatpaleo.com

Healthy Strawberry Shortcake Recipe (Paleo, Gluten Free)

This homemade strawberry shortcake recipe is a healthy version of the perfect summer dessert. It's so easy to put together with a simple almond flour shortcake, whipped coconut cream with a hint of lime, and fresh strawberries!. When you find some beautiful fresh ripe strawberries at the farm market, it's...
Recipesnewpaper24.com

Encurtido Recipe (Spicy Honduran Picked Greens) – NEWPAPER24

Encurtido Recipe (Spicy Honduran Picked Greens) Whether or not in San Pedro Sula, the Bronx, or New Orleans, any native Honduran baleada spot can have a model of this pungent, Latin American condiment. Used so as to add vibrant crunch to all kinds of dishes from breakfast to dinner, the thinly sliced vegetable medley could also be both quick-pickled in vinegar (as on this recipe from author Bryan Ford) or lactofermented over an extended time frame. Encurtido isn’t just a celebration of candy and spicy taste; it’s additionally a triumph of visually interesting shapes, textures, and colours. This mix heightens the senses, complementing every chunk and serving as a reminder of the great thing about Honduran delicacies.
Recipeschefjar.com

Jaiba Ceviche Recipe (Crab Salad)

The best Jaiba Ceviche (crab salad)! It is very flavorful and refreshing. Loaded with delicious crab meat, lime juice, cherry tomatoes, avocado, cilantro, onion and cucumber. It is a perfect healthy summer meal!. This crab salad is a real crowd pleaser like cowboy caviar or shrimp ceviche. Serve it with...
Recipesava360.com

FRUIT SALAD | the best recipe (and so easy!)

You can't beat this easy fruit salad recipe! This summertime classic is a simple combination of juicy seasonal fruit drizzled with a bright honey lime dressing. It's deliciously sweet, refreshing on hot days, and a must-have for picnics, potlocks, and beach days!. The best fruit salads are always homemade fruit...
Recipesfoodcontessa.com

Tartufo Ice-Cream – (20-Minute Recipe)

Tartufo is an ice-cream dessert, which originates from Pizzo, Calabria, Italy. It’s typically composed of 2 or more ice cream flavors, often with either frozen fruit or fruit syrup — usually raspberry, cherry, or strawberry — in the middle. This Tartufo recipe will take you around 20 minutes to make it, plus 30 minutes to set. Here is the recipe:
Recipescarriesexperimentalkitchen.com

23 Watermelon Recipes to Make This Summer

Sure, you can eat watermelon cubed or sliced in a wedge. But there are so many other versatile ways to enjoy this sweet Summertime fruit as well. Here are 23 Watermelon Recipes you’ll definitely want to make this Summer!. Memorial Day kicks off the unofficial start to Summer and watermelon...
Recipessavewithjamies.com

Chocolate Tiramisu Eclairs (Fusion Kitchen Recipe)

When a traditional French dessert meets an Italian treat, yumminess ensues. This is a delicious dessert perfect for everyone who likes pastry, cream, and chocolate combination. Enjoy these good looking and tasty tiramisu eclairs!. Ingredients:. For the Choux pastry:. 1 cup water. ½ cup (1 stick) unsalted margarine, cut into...
Recipesrecipesgram.com

Pineapple Pie (10-Minutes Recipe)

Pineapple pie is an easy recipe with a creamy, refreshing, and delicious taste. You can prepare it for the weekend and enjoy a slice of this amazing pineapple pie along with a nice glass of Pina colada cocktail and feel the sun! Here is the recipe:. Ingredients:. For the crust: