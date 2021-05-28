Freezer Lasagna Recipe (Makes Two!)

1/2 pound asparagus, tough ends trimmed, cut into 1-inch pieces. 1 cup feta cheese, crumbled or cut into 1-inch cubes. In a small sauce pan, combine quinoa and water and bring to a boil. Reduce heat to simmer, cover and cook for 15 minutes, until tender, but still chewy and white spirals are visible around each grain. Remove pan from heat, take off the lid, allowing quinoa to cool. Meanwhile, prepare an ice bath by placing 1-2 cups of ice in a medium bowl and adding water. Set aside. Bring another small pan of water to a boil. Add asparagus and cook until crisp-tender, about 4 minutes. Using a slotted spoon or spider, scoop out the asparagus and plunge it into the ice water bath to stop cooking and set the color. Remove the asparagus and pat dry with a paper towel or clean dish cloth. For the dressing, using a microplane, remove the zest from the lemon and cut the lemon in half. Combine the lemon zest and juice from half of the lemon in a small bowl. Add the vinegar, olive oil, tarragon and mint. Add salt and pepper to taste. Whisk to combine. In a medium bowl, combine the peas, diced tomates, asparagus, quinoa, scallions and feta. Toss with the dressing and serve. Makes 4 servings.