When it comes to breakfast, you can't go wrong with savoring an all-time classic: Belgian waffles. The light, fluffy, and decadent Belgian waffle is a great option for those who love a filling, decadent breakfast. When you top off your stack of waffles with fresh fruit and whipped cream, and pour on plenty of maple syrup, it becomes a delightfully indulgent meal. While Belgian waffles are definitely a common breakfast item, many people often only enjoy them in restaurants and don't casually whip them up at home. Fortunately, Belgian waffles are actually incredibly easy to make in your own kitchen, and you will probably enjoy the homemade version more than any kind you've had before.