How To Turn Off Apple Iphone 11, Iphone 11 Pro

With Apple's Spring Loaded event out of the way, the rumor mill is focusing on the iPhone 13 (if it ends up being called that), expected at the company's marquee event in the fall, and what it might bring. As usual, many of the features are still uncertain: Will we see a foldable iPhone? What about a faster refresh rate? And will Apple finally get rid of the Lightning port? Even at this early stage, we're getting a surprisingly complete picture of the iPhone 13, if the steady drip of leaks and rumors are to be believed. We've combed through all of them and focused on some of the bigger and more credible ones.