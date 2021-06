West Plains – A one vehicle accident on North Utah Street in West Plains on Saturday has caused some power outages. The one vehicle accident occurred at approximately 5:20PM on Saturday, June 19. The 2005 Dodge Durango, driven by Clayton Rice, 25 of Willow Springs, struck a power pole in the 900 block of North Utah Street near the intersection with West 5th Street. The vehicle broke the power pole in half and continued forward, striking a nearby house before coming to a stop. No injuries were reported from Rice, his adult female passenger, and two juvenile passengers. City work crews were making repairs on Sunday to restore power to nearby residence.