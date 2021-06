For a limited time, Pokemon Center is offering a free Professor Willow card from the Pokemon Trading Card Game with qualifying purchases. The character should be familiar to Pokemon Go players, and fans of the mobile game can actually use the card to get Special Research in the mobile game! The Special Research will be available in Pokemon Go starting in July, but the offer is live on Pokemon Center right now, while supplies last. Qualifying purchases seem to include items directly related to Pokemon Go, including the recently added Go Fest 2021 t-shirt, team water bottles, and more. Other items, such as additional TCG cards, do not seem to be included.