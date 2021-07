The Sex and the City reboot - And Just Like That - has began shooting in earnest, and we're being treated to daily glimpses of the cast. Sarah Jessica Parker, Cynthia Nixon and Kristin Davis have been seen filming on the streets of Carrie's beloved Manhattan. But as we have devoured every sighting we could get, there has also been some sadness as we have come to terms with the fact that not everyone will be returning. And we're not just talking about Samantha.